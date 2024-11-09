Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026

Bentley Electric SUV |

Bentley Motors has set 2026 for the debut of its first fully electric SUV, marking a major milestone in its shift to an all-electric range by 2035 under the "Beyond100+" strategy. Described as the world’s first true luxury urban SUV, the model will be produced at Bentley’s Crewe facility. The teaser image shows a sleek design with a lowered roofline and rounded fenders, offering a refined look that’s more compact than the Bentayga. Expected to measure under 5,000mm, this new electric SUV will bring a city-focused, luxury alternative to Bentley's line-up.

Bentley has provided a glimpse into its electric future, promising its first fully electric SUV in 2026 will offer exceptional driving range and ultra-fast charging. Although the company hasn’t disclosed technical specifics, it assures that the vehicle will come with a unique sound experience exclusive to Bentley. As part of its “Beyond100+” strategy, Bentley plans to introduce a new electric or plug-in hybrid model each year from 2026 until its lineup becomes fully electric by 2035. Despite this shift, Bentley will continue offering combustion and hybrid options in select markets to cater to varying demand.

Bentley has introduced the 2025 Continental GT Speed, a high-performance plug-in hybrid that marks a new era for the model. This latest version replaces the renowned W12 engine with a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together, they produce a remarkable 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, enabling the GT Speed to reach 100 km/h in a swift 3.3 seconds. This debut highlights Bentley’s move toward sustainable performance without compromising the luxury and power the brand is known for.

Bentley’s 2025 Continental GT Speed facelift brings refreshed styling, positioning it as a versatile “everyday supercar.” Among the design updates, the GT Speed now sports a bolder rectangular grille, sleek LED matrix headlamps, and a distinctive LED “eyebrow” daytime running light, giving the car a more dynamic presence on the road. These enhancements, along with its powerful hybrid engine, reinforce Bentley’s blend of elegance and performance in this standout model.