 Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026
e-Paper Get App
HomeAutomobilesBentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026

Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026

This latest version replaces the renowned W12 engine with a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 12:13 PM IST
article-image
Bentley Electric SUV |

Bentley Motors has set 2026 for the debut of its first fully electric SUV, marking a major milestone in its shift to an all-electric range by 2035 under the "Beyond100+" strategy. Described as the world’s first true luxury urban SUV, the model will be produced at Bentley’s Crewe facility. The teaser image shows a sleek design with a lowered roofline and rounded fenders, offering a refined look that’s more compact than the Bentayga. Expected to measure under 5,000mm, this new electric SUV will bring a city-focused, luxury alternative to Bentley's line-up.

Read Also
Bentley Bentayga Worth Rs 7 Crore Becomes Most Expensive Car Of Indore
article-image

Bentley has provided a glimpse into its electric future, promising its first fully electric SUV in 2026 will offer exceptional driving range and ultra-fast charging. Although the company hasn’t disclosed technical specifics, it assures that the vehicle will come with a unique sound experience exclusive to Bentley. As part of its “Beyond100+” strategy, Bentley plans to introduce a new electric or plug-in hybrid model each year from 2026 until its lineup becomes fully electric by 2035. Despite this shift, Bentley will continue offering combustion and hybrid options in select markets to cater to varying demand.

Read Also
The British Masterpiece: Bentley Reveals The New Mulliner
article-image

Bentley has introduced the 2025 Continental GT Speed, a high-performance plug-in hybrid that marks a new era for the model. This latest version replaces the renowned W12 engine with a potent 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8, paired with an electric motor integrated into an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. Together, they produce a remarkable 771 bhp and 1,000 Nm of torque, enabling the GT Speed to reach 100 km/h in a swift 3.3 seconds. This debut highlights Bentley’s move toward sustainable performance without compromising the luxury and power the brand is known for.

Read Also
Artistry In Motion: Bentley's Bentayga SUV
article-image

Bentley’s 2025 Continental GT Speed facelift brings refreshed styling, positioning it as a versatile “everyday supercar.” Among the design updates, the GT Speed now sports a bolder rectangular grille, sleek LED matrix headlamps, and a distinctive LED “eyebrow” daytime running light, giving the car a more dynamic presence on the road. These enhancements, along with its powerful hybrid engine, reinforce Bentley’s blend of elegance and performance in this standout model.

FPJ Shorts
Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026
Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Palghar's Wada Police Seize Over ₹3.7 Crore Ahead Of Polls
J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences
J&K: Mortal Remains Of 2 Village Defence Guards Killed In Kistwar Terrorist Attack Brought To Their Respective Residences
Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission In Wayanad; VIDEO
Case Registered After Food Kits With Rahul & Priyanka Gandhi's Images Seized By Election Commission In Wayanad; VIDEO

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026

Bentley Announces Launch of First Luxury Urban e-SUV in 2026

Mahindra Thar Roxx Demand Soars, Waiting Times Now Stretch to 2026

Mahindra Thar Roxx Demand Soars, Waiting Times Now Stretch to 2026

New Maruti Suzuki DZire Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

New Maruti Suzuki DZire Achieves 5-Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Crash Test

Honda Unveils First V3 Motorcycle With Electrical Compressor

Honda Unveils First V3 Motorcycle With Electrical Compressor

Embodiment Of The New World: AUDI E Concept Car

Embodiment Of The New World: AUDI E Concept Car