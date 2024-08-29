Aston Martin Launches New Vantage in India at Rs 3.99 Crore

2024 Aston Martin Vantage |

Aston Martin has launched the 2024 Vantage in India, with prices starting at Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). The latest model features a sharper and more muscular design, while still preserving the classic Vantage aesthetic with subtle updates. This high-performance sports car is set to make its way to customers starting in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Drawing inspiration from Aston Martin’s iconic One-77 supercar, the new 2024 Vantage is a testament of power and elegance. With a recontoured grille and broader wheel arches the car is looking fresher than the previous model. Positioned as the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive sports car, the Vantage continues to set the standard in its class.

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage is powered by a 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbo engine that delivers an impressive 665bhp and 800Nm of torque. This performance is complemented by 50:50 weight distribution, ensuring better handling. Aston Martin asserts that the Vantage can go from 0 to 100 km/h in only 3.4 seconds.

Inside the Aston Martin Vantage, drivers are greeted with a mix of sporty design and top-notch luxury. The cabin features an ultra-luxurious interior with high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology. Highlights include sleek air vents, sporty bucket seats, and distinctive yellow stitching on the doors. The car is equipped with advanced amenities like a dual 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless phone charging, and a 15-speaker Bowers & Wilkins audio system.

DOMINIC FRASER

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage offers a range of driving modes—Wet, Sport, Sports Plus, Track, and Individual—allowing drivers to adjust the drivetrain, steering, and chassis to suit their needs. It comes equipped with an array of advanced safety and performance features, including Dynamic Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System, Electronic Brake Distribution, and Traction Control. Additional systems like Hydraulic Brake Assist and Dynamic Torque Vectoring further enhance its handling and stability.

The Aston Martin Vantage measures 1,275 mm in height, 2,124 mm in width with mirrors, and 2,045 mm with mirrors folded. It has a length of 4,495 mm, a wheelbase of 2,705 mm, and a ground clearance of 94 mm.

Aston Martin Chief Executive Officer, Amedeo Felisa, said: “As we enter a period of pivotal change in the world of high-performance cars it is essential to remain true to those qualities upon which a legendary marque has been built. Any car bearing the Vantage name has much to live-up to, which is why this newest model makes an unwavering commitment to high-performance in its purest and most explicit form. Class-leading power and speed establish its credentials, but it is through expert application of the latest technologies to the Vantage’s perfectly balanced front-engine rear-drive chassis that we have created a sports car with addictive capability. Together with assertive styling, all-new interior and state-of-the-art infotainment, Vantage is world-class in every respect”.