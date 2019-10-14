All you need to know about next-generation Isuzu D-Max Pickup

Isuzu has updated the powertrains for the Isuzu as well. It is currently offered with two BS4 diesel engines - a 1.9-litre unit and a 2.5-litre engine. The smaller engine is mated to a 6-speed AT while the larger engine is mated to a 5-speed manual. Both come with 4WD with switch-on-the-fly ability as standard. In the BS6 era (after April 2020), only the 1.9-litre engine will be carried forward.

In Thailand, the new D-Max gets a newly developed 3.0-litre diesel engine based on the same power unit found in the Isuzu mu-X SUV. It is more powerful and torquier than before and is likely to be compliant with Euro 6.2 emission norms, which are stricter than BS6 standards. While the next-gen D-Max in India is expected to get a BS6 version of the 1.9-litre diesel engine, the new 3.0-litre diesel may find its way to the India-spec mu-X.