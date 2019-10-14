All you need to know about next-generation Isuzu D-Max Pickup

- New D-Max pickup unveiled in Thailand gets chunkier, more aggressive styling.
- Debuts new 3.0-litre diesel engine offering, likely to be Euro 6/BS6-ready.
- Restyled cabin with new dashboard layout and console controls.
- Reworked body is bigger but shorter as compared to current D-Max in India.
- It is expected to arrive in India by late-2020 or early-2021.
The Isuzu D-Max is almost a one-of-a-kind offering in the Indian automotive market. The V-Cross pickup truck is a well-equipped model that can seat five in its cabin and even comes with an automatic option. Now, the next-generation of the D-Max has been unveiled in Thailand.
Isuzu has not only worked on the styling but also on the body and build of the new D-Max. These are the exact dimensions of the new D-Max pickup (Crew Cab hi-ride variant):
The new-gen D-Max is 10mm wider and the wheelbase is 130mm longer while being 65mm shorter in height. It has shrunk 30mm in overall length which can be credited to the D-Max’s new styling.
The new bonnet stands tall and is flatter than the current-gen model with a large grille, new headlights and new front bumper. It looks a lot more aggressive and rugged than before, more like a Ford pickup truck. Its rear end has been updated too with new taillights and integrated, body-coloured rear bumper. The gate for the rear cargo seems unchanged.
The cabin of the new D-Max has also been revamped with a new dashboard layout, new steering wheel and new infotainment system. It looks much more up-to-date with new AC vents and the horizontal layout for the climate controls, similar in design to BMW’s controls. The new steering wheel looks sportier and more upmarket, while there’s a new layout for the steering-mounted controls. It also gets a 4.2-inch digital multi-information colour display in the instrument cluster. Even the gear-selector lever has been redesigned.
Isuzu has updated the powertrains for the Isuzu as well. It is currently offered with two BS4 diesel engines - a 1.9-litre unit and a 2.5-litre engine. The smaller engine is mated to a 6-speed AT while the larger engine is mated to a 5-speed manual. Both come with 4WD with switch-on-the-fly ability as standard. In the BS6 era (after April 2020), only the 1.9-litre engine will be carried forward.
In Thailand, the new D-Max gets a newly developed 3.0-litre diesel engine based on the same power unit found in the Isuzu mu-X SUV. It is more powerful and torquier than before and is likely to be compliant with Euro 6.2 emission norms, which are stricter than BS6 standards. While the next-gen D-Max in India is expected to get a BS6 version of the 1.9-litre diesel engine, the new 3.0-litre diesel may find its way to the India-spec mu-X.
The D-Max in its crew cab avatar, which is known as the V-Cross here, will continue to come equipped with features like a 7- or 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, auto headlamps and dual-zone AC. It also gets six airbags, LED projector headlamps and leather upholstery in its most recent India-spec facelift.
Given that the D-Max facelift was only recently introduced in India and the 1.9-litre diesel is expected to be updated for BS6 norms by April 2020, the new-gen model is unlikely to come here anytime soon. It is expected to be introduced here by late-2020 or early-2021 and will likely be priced within the same range of Rs 17 lakh to Rs 21 lakh ex-showroom.
-By Sonny
