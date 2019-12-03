2020 Mahindra XUV500 Automatic spotted with new interiors

The 2020 XUV500 has been spied once again. The upcoming SUV was completely covered in camouflage outside and inside, indicating Mahindra’s desire to keep details close to their chest. However, we were able to spot a couple of details, which we expect will make it to its production version.

The headlamps of the SUV are testing units and the final lights will come in at a later stage. However, the teardrop-style DRLs, which mirror the look of a boomerang, are visible underneath the headlight recess. The design is similar to what we have seen on the XUV300 -- only wider.

Its front grille also features the seven slats that we have seen in multiple Mahindra cars, with a large mesh like design at the back. We can’t say with conviction if they will make it to production. The pictures also give a good view of the interior, and while most of it is covered in camouflage, we did get a look at the dash, which had a dual tone layout. Once again, same as the XUV300.