Hyundai’s 45 EV concept previews self-driving electric cars of the future

As expected from a concept, the cabin looks quite modern with the addition of technological features. The twin integrated display setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system on the dashboard seems inspired from current Mercedes-Benz cars. It gets rotating front seats that can face the rear passengers. The front passengers can also control the infotainment through a projection-beam interface.

A major difference from the other EV concepts is that Hyundai has placed the batteries and the motors outside or below the passenger compartment, resulting in increased spaciousness inside the car. These are placed in the flat floor of the car and covered by a carpet to reduce road noise.

It is too early to say whether this car will even come into production. But we’re pretty sure that Hyundai would want to bring a production-spec version of the hatchback pretty soon.