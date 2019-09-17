Hero Cycles partners Yamaha Motor Co to launch e-cycle

New Delhi: Hero Cycles on Tuesday said it has partnered with Japan's Yamaha Motor Co to launch Lectro e-cycle series. Priced at around Rs 1.30 lakh, Lectro EHX20 is a high performance e-cycle powered by Yamaha, the company said.

The cycle plans this product mainly for the metro markets, and target the high disposable income group, which are spending on healthy lifestyle and physical fitness.

Hero Cycles plans to add more models in 'Lectro e-cycle powered by Yamaha' series and will adopt multi-channel retail strategy to reach the customers through its own sales network, multi-brand stores and the online sales channels.

Lectro EHX20 is the outcome of a three-way strategic partnership between Hero Cycles, Yamaha Motor Co, and Mitsui & Co, which was initiated last year, the company said in a statement.

"The alliance, brought together by Mitsui & Co is aimed at creating technologically superior high performance products through collaboration between Hero Cycles and Yamaha Motor electric drive units, with go-to-market sales, distribution & marketing support by Mitsui & Co," it said.

This is first e-cycle which is driven by a center motor, an automotive part to help steep incline riding, and can run up to 60-70 kms on a charge time of 3.5 hours.

It is powered by a triple sensor technology of torque, speed and crank, the e-cycle gives a sharp pedalling response/ assist and improved power support at higher cadence.

"It is the first branded E-Cycle which is driven by a Center Motor and resultantly delivers a high performance experience suitable forextreme adventure sports," said Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and MD, HMC, a Hero Motors Company.

Yamaha Motor Co Executive Officer Hiroyuki Ota said: "The electric vehicle segment/ E-Cycle in India has received a major push from the government in recent times and the market seems poised for unprecedented growth. It is imperative therefore that manufacturers offer a wide range of products in the E-Cycle segment suitable for the needs of different sections of the audience".

Presently, all e-cycles available in the Indian market, are powered by a rear hub motors used mostly for commuting on flat surfaces. However, Lectro EHX20 powered by Yamaha comes with a center motor positioned directly between the pedals and makes it suitable for adventure sports and steep incline riding.