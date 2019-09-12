2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6 bookings commence, deliveries start by 28 this month

Honda has launched India’s first BS6 compliant scooter, the next generation Activa 125, in the country. Post-launch, Honda dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new 125cc scooter. The booking amount ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 depending on the dealership. Deliveries for the scooter start on the 28th of this month.

The new Activa 125 is powered by an all-new 125cc motor that now comes with fuel injection. Besides that, it gets an Alternating Current Generator (ACG) starter which essentially cranks up the engine using the same generator that the scooter uses to power the electrical system. This allows for a silent starting operation and uses less charge from the battery.

It also gets Idling Stop System, which is similar to Hero MotoCorp’s i3S feature. It switches off the motor if it is idling for too long in traffic. Post that, the motor can simply be turned on by twisting the throttle. Honda claims the new Activa 125 offers 13 percent better fuel efficiency than the older model. Know more about the new motor here.