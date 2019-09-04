Toyota Yaris gets more affordable, variants, features, now starts at Rs 8.65 lakh

- Toyota Yaris gets new Optional variants for J, G and V trim levels.

- New entry-spec variant comes with 3 airbags only, compared to 7 airbags being offered as standard earlier.

- Yaris still a petrol-only sedan with choice of both 6-speed manual and 7-speed CVT.

- Yaris also gets dual tone exterior and new diamond-cut alloys.

- Toyota Yaris now priced between Rs 8.65 lakh to Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).