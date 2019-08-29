MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is here!

- The Turismo Veloce 800 features a 798cc, 3-cylinder motor with a counter-rotating crankshaft.
- We get the manual gearbox variant instead of the more expensive semi-automatic gearbox.
- It also gets fully adjustable long-travel suspension.
MV Agusta has launched its adventure tourer for the road - the Turismo Veloce 800 - in India at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, the first 3 customers will get it at a special price of Rs 16.99 lakh. While MV Agusta have launched the standard variant of the Turismo Veloce here, they will be launching the automatic-clutch equipped SCS variant next year.
The more exotic Lusso version is available on order. The new sports tourer looks like the Varese-based manufacturer took an F3 800 and slapped on long-travel suspension, taller headlamp and a touring windscreen on it. That said, it still looks like an MV Agusta should.
The feature list includes LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, LED turn indicators mounted on the knuckle guards, and a fully digital instrument console. It gets proper adventure tourer-style upright seating position, large 21.5-litre fuel tank and mounting points for panniers. The bike is available in 2 colours: red and grey.
It shares its powertrain with the Brutale 800 and F3 800. However, the motor has been tuned different and keeping touring duties in mind. It’s 798cc, inline 3-cylinder motor makes 111.5PS at 10,150rpm and 80Nm of torque at 7100rpm.
That’s 1.5PS more but 3Nm lower than the Brutale 800. Also 90 percent of the bike’s torque is available 3,800 rpm onwards. The motor gets a counter-rotating crankshaft that cancels out the gyroscopic effect of the wheels and makes the bike more agile. The other bike that uses a counter-rotating crankshaft is the Ducati Panigale V4.
Now MV Agusta offers the Turismo Veloce 800 with a 6-speed manual or an automatic-clutch equipped gearbox overseas. However, in India, it is only offering the base 6-speed manual variant. This gearbox gets a bi-directional quickshifter. The automatic-clutch equipped SCS variant will be launched next year.
Electronic rider aids include four rider modes, 8-level traction control, cruise control and cornering ABS. Like the other MV Agustas on sale, this one too gets a lightweight trellis frame. The suspension setup includes fully-adjustable long-travel Marzocchi USD forks and a fully-adjustable Sachs monoshock.
It gets 17-inch alloy wheels wrapped in 120/70-R17 front and 190/55-R17 rear radial tyres. Braking is via dual 320mm discs with four-piston Brembo radial calipers and a 220mm rear disc.
MV Agusta currently has 6 dealerships across India with the newest one located in Navi Mumbai. They will also be opening dealerships in Delhi and Dehradun next month. The MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 competes with the Ducati Multistrada 950 (Rs 12.95 lakh) and Triumph Tiger 800 XRx (Rs 13.39 lakh).
-By Benjamin Gracias
