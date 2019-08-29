MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 is here!

MV Agusta has launched its adventure tourer for the road - the Turismo Veloce 800 - in India at Rs 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom India). However, the first 3 customers will get it at a special price of Rs 16.99 lakh. While MV Agusta have launched the standard variant of the Turismo Veloce here, they will be launching the automatic-clutch equipped SCS variant next year.

The more exotic Lusso version is available on order. The new sports tourer looks like the Varese-based manufacturer took an F3 800 and slapped on long-travel suspension, taller headlamp and a touring windscreen on it. That said, it still looks like an MV Agusta should.