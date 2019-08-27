Renault Triber to launch tomorrow

- The Renault Triber was first unveiled in June 2019 as a 7-seater MPV within the sub-4m category.

- It will be powered by a 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine with the choice of a manual gearbox and an AMT.

- The triber will not be offered with a diesel engine.

- It will feature independently removable and foldable 6th and 7th seats.

- With five seats in place, the Triber will offer 625 litres of boot space, which is more than Ertiga with the third row folded down.

- It is expected to be priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh.

- Will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and the Ford Figo.

