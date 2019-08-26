Big Boy Toyz steps into pre-owned premium motorcycle market

BBT steps into pre-owned premium motorcycle segment
BBT’s portfolio comprises of sportbikes, naked streetfighters, cruisers and bobbers from Ducati, Triumph and Indian Motorcycles.
These bikes are available via the company’s offline as well as online retail stores.
These bikes will be sold at a price 30 per cent lower than the original market value.
Big Boy Toyz, the pre-owned luxury car dealer, has announced its venture into used premium motorcycles. Its current portfolio consists of sportbikes, naked streetfighters, cruisers and bobbers from brands like Ducati, Triumph and Indian Motorcycles. These bikes are available via Big Boy Toyz offline as well as online retail stores.
The company has invested Rs 12 crore in the pre-owned segment with a total of 80 premium motorcycles on offer priced between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 40 lakh. The company states that these pre-owned bikes will be sold at around 30 per cent lower than the original market value. The premium luxury car dealership’s added that each vehicle goes through a number of quality checks before it’s put up for sale. Big Boy Toyz, which was incorporated back in 2009, currently has an annual turnover of Rs 250 crore.
Here's the official statement from the manufacturer.
Press Release: Big Boy Toyz, India’s 1st Pre owned & Multi Brand Luxury Car Showroom now ventures into Superbikes
‘Enjoy the beauty of smooth rides with the superbikes at Big Boy Toyz’
August 2019: Renowned Pre owned luxury car dealer Big Boy Toyz forays into the world of superbikes by housing two wheelers from International brands like Ducati (Italian), Indian Motorcycles (US) & Triumph (UK). Specific types of bikes from these international brands have been added to the massive BBT inventory and have been incorporated in both the product bases – offline as well as online.
By adding these premium bikes to their product base, BBT has expanded its consumer base and have tapped the massive consumer market for two wheelers. It is one of the fastest growing segments and Big Boy Toyz is capitalising on the opportunity to use this lucrative category to boost margins and gain an edge.
In India, premium means every bike sold over the 150-cc segment. This is not to be mixed with superbike pedigree having an engine size of over 500 cc. These premium bikes are evolving as the most popular motorcycle segment after the 100-125cc commuter class bikes.
With an investment of Rs. 12 crore, the company has added a total of 80 superbikes in their product portfolio which comprises of the Italian brand - Ducati Diavel, Ducati Diavel Diesel (Limited Edition), the American Brand - Indian Motorcycles and the British Brand - Triumph respectively.
The different types of bikes in these brand variants ranges from sports, cruiser, and bobber to naked. The showrooms of BBT houses bikes within a price range of 5 lakhs upto 40 lakhs. However, the company will sell these new bikes at around 30 per cent lesser than the market price of the bike, an edge any bike lover would want to have while purchasing a new superbike.
Speaking on the occasion, Jatin Ahuja, Founder, Big Boy Toyz, stated, “Looking at the ever expanding consumer base of the two wheeler market especially with the Gen Z craving for superbikes, Big Boy Toyz was ready to take the two wheeler industry by storm. Thus we decided to foray into the segment. We are under discussions with other manufacturers too so would be adding more brands to our inventory shortly.”
-By Gaurav
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)