Maruti Suzuki to proactively recall 40,618 WagonR

New Delhi: Automobile major Maruti Suzuki India said on Friday that it will commence a proactive and voluntary recall campaign for certain WagonR vehicles manufactured between November 15, 2018 and August 12, 2019.

In the industry parlance, a recall campaign is undertaken to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects. Accordingly, the company will inspect 40,618 WagonR vehicles (1 litre) for a possible issue of "fuel hose fouling with metal clamp".

"Starting 24th August 2019, owners of the suspected vehicles will be contacted by Maruti Suzuki dealers for inspection and replacement of the faulty parts, free of cost," the company said in a statement.