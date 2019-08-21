Maruti Suzuki XL6 to launch today: All you need to know

- The XL6 is a premium six-seater MPV based on the Ertiga.
- It will come in four variants and six colour options in total.
- The XL6 will be powered by a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol unit.
- The XL6 is expected to be priced from Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 10.5 lakh (ex-Delhi).
Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the XL6 tomorrow. It is a premium MPV that is based on the Ertiga and will be sold via the manufacturer’s Nexa outlets. Bookings for the MPV are also open for a token amount of Rs 11,000.
While the XL6 is based on the Ertiga, it offers you a lot more than the model it is based on. Here are five things you need to know about the upcoming MPV.
Interiors And Seating Layout:
As the name suggests, the XL6 is a six-seater. It comes with a pair of captain seats with individual armrests for the middle row occupants. And unlike the Ertiga which comes with fabric upholstery, the XL6 comes with a more premium leatherette upholstery.
The dashboard layout of the XL6 is similar to that of the Ertiga . The black-beige colour combo, though, has been replaced by a sportier all-black theme. Also, the light wooden trim on the dashboard has been replaced by a darker trim with silver inserts to up the ante.
Exteriors:
The XL6 will come with a revamped front fascia. There is a large hexagonal grille which is split by a chrome strip. It merges into the DRLs and connects the LED headlamps, giving it a mean look.
Elements like body cladding and roof rails give it a premium yet rugged look. Also, the alloys which are similar to the Ertiga are finished in a gunmetal shade. At the back, the XL6 comes with LED tail lamps that are similar to the Ertiga.
Features:
The XL6 will come with features like LED headlamps with DRLs, Smartplay infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, climate control, multi-info driver’s display and power windows.
It will also come with convenience features like keyless entry, push button start, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs. Apart from that, the XL6 will also get premium features like LED headlamps with auto function and cruise control.
-By Aniruthan Srithar