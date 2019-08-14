Wait for Maruti XL6 or go for Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga & Renault Lodgy?

Maruti will be launching the XL6, a more premium and rugged looking avatar of the Ertiga MPV that will retail through Nexa outlets, on 21 August. It will rival the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, Renault Lodgyand its donor car, the Ertiga. So, should you wait for the XL6 to arrive or go ahead and put your money down on one of the competitors? Let’s find out.
MPVs - Prices (ex-showroom, New Delhi)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga - Rs 7.55 lakh to Rs 11.21 lakh
Renault Lodgy - Rs 8.63 lakh to Rs 12.12 lakh
Mahindra Marazzo - Rs 10.35 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh
Maruti Suzuki XL6 - Rs 9.5 lakh to Rs 11 lakh (expected)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: BUY if you are looking for a budget option or specifically a petrol-auto combo or even a CNG option in the segment.
The Ertiga is a popular MPV in the segment and that is no fluke. It delivers exceptional value for money and has improved over the first-gen Ertiga in all aspects including cabin space and features. What’s more, it is available in a petrol-auto combo and is backed by Maruti’s service network, which is present a stone’s throw away from practically anywhere. The icing on the cake is that it is the least expensive option in its segment and can also be had with a CNG kit fitted from the factory.
Renault Lodgy: BUY if you want captain seats on a budget. Offers exceptional space and utility value.
Put your money down on the Lodgy if you are looking to buy a diesel MPV that can easily munch miles on the highway and has a spacious cabin. The utility value of the Lodgy is also high as the third row bench can be removed completely, quite easily, to increase the size of the cargo area. Also, you get the option of captain seats in the second row.
Mahindra Marazzo: BUY if you are looking punchy performance, loads of features and good ride quality.
The Marazzo exists in the top end of the segment and comes loaded with features. It can be had with captain seats in the second row or bench-type seating. It is also the biggest car in the segment and thus offers the maximum space inside the cabin.
It even gets a separate roof-mounted air conditioner for the second and third row. The Marazzo only comes with a diesel engine and a manual gearbox, but the engine’s performance will definitely put a smile on your face. Ideal for both, self-driving or as a chauffeur-driven vehicle.
Maruti Suzuki XL6: WAIT for it if a premium cabin and Nexa experience is what you desire, without breaking the bank.
With its captain seats, the XL6 will be poised as a more premium alternative to the Ertiga, without having to shell out a couple of lakhs on top.
There will be leather upholstery and LED lighting all around to set it apart from the Ertiga along with additional features like cruise control over the donor MPV. It will only be offered with a petrol engine with an option of an automatic (same as Ertiga) and if that’s okay for you, wait it out for the XL6.
-By Dhruv