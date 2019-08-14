Wait for Maruti XL6 or go for Mahindra Marazzo, Maruti Ertiga & Renault Lodgy?

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga: BUY if you are looking for a budget option or specifically a petrol-auto combo or even a CNG option in the segment.

The Ertiga is a popular MPV in the segment and that is no fluke. It delivers exceptional value for money and has improved over the first-gen Ertiga in all aspects including cabin space and features. What’s more, it is available in a petrol-auto combo and is backed by Maruti’s service network, which is present a stone’s throw away from practically anywhere. The icing on the cake is that it is the least expensive option in its segment and can also be had with a CNG kit fitted from the factory.