2019 Honda Activa 125 BS6 bookings commence, deliveries start by 28 this month

- Honda has launched the next generation Activa 125 at Rs 67,490 (ex-showroom Delhi)
- It is India’s first BS6-compliant two-wheeler and gets an all-new 125cc motor with fuel injection.
- It also comes with new features like an external fuel-filler cap, side stand kill switch and engine start/stop.
- Deliveries start on the 28th of September.
Honda has launched India’s first BS6 compliant scooter, the next generation Activa 125, in the country. Post-launch, Honda dealerships have started accepting bookings for the new 125cc scooter. The booking amount ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 depending on the dealership. Deliveries for the scooter start on the 28th of this month.
The new Activa 125 is powered by an all-new 125cc motor that now comes with fuel injection. Besides that, it gets an Alternating Current Generator (ACG) starter which essentially cranks up the engine using the same generator that the scooter uses to power the electrical system. This allows for a silent starting operation and uses less charge from the battery.
It also gets Idling Stop System, which is similar to Hero MotoCorp’s i3S feature. It switches off the motor if it is idling for too long in traffic. Post that, the motor can simply be turned on by twisting the throttle. Honda claims the new Activa 125 offers 13 percent better fuel efficiency than the older model. Know more about the new motor here.
While the previous-gen Activa 125 did come with LED headlamps and LED DRLs this one gets a minor tweak on the front fascia. It also gets a new semi-digital instrument console that shows average and real-time fuel efficiency as well as distance to empty. There’s even a side stand kill switch that does not allow the scooter to start unless you retract the side stand completely.
The Activa 125 faces competition from the recently launched Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Suzuki Access 125.
-By Benjamin Gracias
