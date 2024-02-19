Mumbai News: Bandra Locals Oppose BMC’s Plan To Give ‘Playground To Builder’

FPJ

Mumbai: In a recent uproar in Bandra, residents have voiced strong opposition to the BMC's decision to grant temporary access to a builder through a municipal plot designated partly for recreational use on St Joseph Road in Bandra West. The plot, currently utilized as a playground by students of Chimbai Municipal School and locals, has become a focal point of contention.

Former corporator writes to BMC

Former corporator Asif Zakaria has penned a letter to the municipal commissioner, urging the cancellation of the sanctioned right of way. He highlighted the absence of resident demand for such a road and revealed that the proposal was initiated in 2005 under the pretext of providing access to adjacent plots owned by the builder, purportedly landlocked and lacking access.

Contrary to the developer's claims, Zakaria pointed out that the builder's plot does indeed have access from the western side of Chimbai Road. Moreover, the developer pledged to clear the designated recreation ground of encumbrances and surrender it to the BMC, yet over a decade later, no progress has been made.

The contentious decision to grant a 9-meter temporary right of way was executed on January 24, 2024, by the H-West ward, following instructions from the Estate Department. Zakaria emphasized that such approval should be withheld until the promised surrender of the recreation ground to the BMC occurs.

Local residents, alongside Zakaria, engaged with the assistant commissioner of the H-West ward, pressing for the cancellation of the sanction. Additionally, the Salsette Catholic Co-operative Housing Society, which generously provided land for the Chimbai Municipal School and adjoining grounds, expressed their non-opposition to development activities but adamantly opposed the notion of sacrificing the recreational ground for a private road.