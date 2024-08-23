Badlapur: 'Dada Used To Tickle My Private Parts', FIR Reveals Shocking Details About Sexual Assault

Protest in Badlapur on Tuesday against two nursery girls' sexual abuse (left). Alleged accused Akshay Shinde (right) | FPJ File Images

Mumbai: Even as the country was coming to terms with the horrific Kolkata medico rape and murder, Badlapur sexual assault case of two minor girls allegedly by school sweeper has again sent another shockwave all across India. The FIR in case reveals shocking details about how the parents discovered that their daughters were a victim of sexual assault.

The Badlapur citizens called for a citywide strike on Tuesday after the police delayed registering the First Information Report (FIR). The victim's parents had to wait 12 hours to file the case. Let's have a look at what shocking details the FIR reveals and how the mother learnt about the sexual abuse her 3 years 10-month daughter was facing.

Victim Stayed With Grandparents

As per the FIR, which was filed by the victim's mother and is in the possession of Free Press Journal, the girl stayed with her maternal grandparents in Badlapur. The young parents stay in Kalyan and the victim's permanent address is also her parent's residential address in Kalyan.

However, the young parents in June 2023 decided to keep their daughter with her grandparents. The victim, who is 3 year and 10 month old as per the FIR, was admitted to a Badlapur school's kindergarten in June 2024. From the last week of June, the girl was regularly attending her school, the girl's mother told the police.

How The Family Learnt About The Sexual Assault

It was on August 15, that the grandfather telephoned the girl's parents and called them to Badlapur. The next morning, the grandfather told the parents that on August 13, when he went to the school to pick up his granddaughter, her classmate's father informed him that his daughter told him about a 'Dada' (elder brother in Marathi) touching her private parts. The classmate's father had met the school teacher regarding the same and had decided on a medical checkup. This detail tells the classmate was a victim of sexual abuse too.

The grandfather got suspicious and took the girl to a hospital. The medical report revealed 'Hymen Open 1 cm CMC ERYTHEMA' (physical relation).

Victim Revealed Shocking Details

As per the FIR, when the mother confronted her daughter, she revealed that 'Dada' 'ticked her private parts'. She also revealed that 'Dada also used to remove her clothes and did not return'. After the mother confirmed that her 3 years 10-month-old daughter was a victim of sexual abuse, she rushed to the police station to register a case.

The police registered an FIR under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita sections 65(2), 74, 75, 76 and POCSO sections 4(2), 8, 10.