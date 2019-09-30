Yet another milestone for China

The past 70 years has witnessed three major leapfrogs of the Chinese Nation. First, “standing up, seeking independence and liberation.” On October 1, 1949, Chairman Mao Zedong announced the establishment of the People's Republic of China in Tiananmen Square. Chinese people have since stood up and hold the destiny firmly in our own hands, ending centuries of humiliation from semi-colonialism and semi-feudalism. This year is the 72nd anniversary of India's independence. So in breaking shackles of colonialism and self reliance, China and India are indeed brothers.

Second, “getting rich, seeking development and striving for a well-off life”. Deng Xiaoping and other Chinese leaders put forward that “development is the top priority” and embarked on reform and opening up. In the past 40 years, China has created the “Chinese Miracle” that amazed the whole world. In 2018, China's GDP totaled US$13.6 trillion, ranking second in the world. China's per capita GDP jumped from $155 in 1978 to $9780 in 2018. China is now marching towards the target of a well-off society in 2020. India also started similar economic reforms in early 1990s. So on the way of reform and development, China and India are fellow travelers.

Third, “becoming strong, building a great amiable country”. The Communist Party of China unites and leads the people of all ethnic groups in the country to forge ahead and promote socialism with Chinese characteristics into a new era, with a focus on the three major battles of major risks prevention, poverty alleviation, and pollution control, so as to build a strong, democratic, civilized, harmonious and beautiful nation. But China will never seek hegemony, we are always a builder for world peace, a contributor for global development, a defender for international order, with China solution and China wisdom, especially for the developing countries. China and India successfully co-launched Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence 60 some years ago. Today building a community of shared future for Asia and the mankind, we are obliged to be responsible storm weathering partners.

Next year will witness the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and India. There will be year-round colorful exchanges and projects. Let us further enhance mutual understanding and mutual trust through exchanges and cooperation, further consolidate the foundation of bilateral cooperation, and further polish the brand of Sino-Indian cooperation. Here, I would like to extend my special congratulations to Bollywood actress Ms. Fatima, for winning the best action award at the Jackie Chan International Film festival. In fact, there is a real time documentary lying before us, which is the story of China-India cooperation in the new times. Let us work together to co-produce such a documentary, telling well the story of Dragon and Elephant tango, the story of developing countries, and a community of shared future for mankind.