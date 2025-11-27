X’s Location-Tracking Shake-Up Exposes Global Fake Influencers – And Raises Big Questions About Online Credibility

X’s new transparency feature reveals real locations of influential accounts amid global misinformation concerns | Representational Image

The social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has created a sensation after it revealed that several influential accounts carrying out online flame wars are not in the locations they say they are based in. As part of a transparency move, X introduced an About This Account feature that revealed its real location and the number of times it changed its username.

What this showed is that some of those who were not in their claimed home base are vociferous supporters of US President Donald Trump and the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement. Their real locations pointed to faraway Nigeria, Bangladesh, and Eastern Europe.

The discovery appears to buttress the finding that last year’s US poll campaign saw online influencer accounts using fake photos of European models and claiming to be independent women supporting Trump but are now shown to have locations in Thailand and Myanmar.

One account supporting a court ruling that enabled the US President’s deportation of immigrants to El Salvador was based in India, and another claiming to be a fan account of Ivanka Trump had a Nigerian provenance.

More online wars got ignited, with a prominent Indian fact-checking website being accused of misrepresenting its location, since X showed it to be in the US, to which it responded that a Virtual Private Network (VPN) was in place.

It is true that the X revelations were confounded by this aspect, since it is possible to use a VPN to mask geographic identification or post from a country away from home. What makes the X move significant is that it flags influential, verified and potentially revenue-earning accounts not based in their claimed country of origin.

Rather than be fazed by low accuracy, X redoubled its efforts to put in correctives and, as it claims, has achieved 99.9% accuracy over the past few days. A move to indicate use of a VPN by an account is underway. What X has done is in line with changes it made some years ago, aiming to weed out malign actors and abusive trolls hounding genuine users.

But its quest for quick revenues and algorithmic changes to reward paying users—and downgrade others and their posts—has made it unfriendly to many. Today, with a self-declared user base of about 600 million monthly active users and 500 million posts a day, X is still the social media megaphone of choice for many prominent personalities, notably politicians.

It remains a marketplace attracting peddlers of snake oil claims and coarse propaganda. Elon Musk, who owns X, has spoken of making changes that will use AI to curate user feeds, aggregating the most interesting posts for a user from accounts she follows. Any initiative to establish credibility and add voluntary granular control over the feed can create value.