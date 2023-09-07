Xi’s Absence Won’t Mar G-20 Summit

Chinese President XI Jinping | (File Photo)

The official announcement in Beijing that President Xi Jinping will not make the trip to New Delhi for the G20 summit later in the week ought not to have surprised the China-watchers. Under Xi, China has sought to play by its own peculiar rulebook, in contravention of the generally accepted norms and protocols of diplomacy. Whether his decision to skip the Delhi summit is meant to detract from its success, or to save him the embarrassment of isolation on the question of support to the aggressor Russia in Ukraine, cannot be said with any degree of certainty. Or it could be that he is beginning to resent the significant role Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come to play in all such international gatherings. Without doubt, Modi has raised India’s profile in international fora, partly due to the keenness of the West to try and keep India in its corner in the fast-changing geopolitical order. In all probability, a combination of all the above factors weighed with Xi when he decided to stay away and instead delegated his number two, Premier Li Qiang, for the summit.

If New Delhi has taken Xi’s absence in its stride, particularly while no reasons were assigned, it was only to be expected. The summit could not be held to ransom by a single leader’s peevishness. Nor would its deliberations suffer due to his absence. Hopefully, a consensus would be reached on the joint communiqué to be issued at the end of the summit. The Russians and the Chinese together had stalled such a communiqué at the Bali summit last year but eventually a compromise was made possible by India’s intervention, reflecting Modi’s earlier statement that present is not the era of war and the territorial integrity of sovereign nations must be respected by all sides. It seems that in the ongoing negotiations between the Sherpas of various participating countries in the Delhi summit the Russian and Chinese diplomats are dragging their feet, both having hardened their positions since Bali and resisting any mention of the Ukraine war in the joint statement. Predictably, the Western bloc led by the US is keen to tick off Russia in as direct a manner as possible for its invasion of Ukraine. Hopefully, the moderating influence of India which maintains friendly ties with Russia and has sourced a huge quantity of discounted oil from it since the Ukraine war, will prevail in locating a considered compromise. This is specially so in view of President Biden’s reported wish to see that the New Delhi summit is a success. According to reports, the US has taken a dim view of Xi’s decision to skip the summit, with Biden himself expressing regret that he would not be able to meet the Chinese president. Incidentally, a line of speculation in the diplomatic circles is that the real reason Xi would skip the summitwas to avoid meeting Biden, given the tensions and tussles between the two countries over a host of issues, including theft of technology violation of intellectual property rights of the US innovators by an increasingly militaristic China. Be that as it may, the New Delhi summit minus Xiis set to be a grand affair, with no expense and effort spared to provide the best possible setting for the summiteers. New Delhi itself has been decked up like a young bride, its roads and boulevards looking spick and span, with potted plants on footpaths, and newly painted buildings and finely spruced up hotels which will host the tens of thousands of delegates and others who will come here for the summit.

As to what the Indian presidency will be able to achieve, one has to wait for the actual outcome. Dealing with the burgeoning debt crisis that stares the global community in the face is high on the summit’s agenda. In this regard too, China is actually part of the problem, generously extending loans to the poorer nations for the Belt and Road Initiative and then extracting an extortionist interest. Pakistan and several African nations are at the receiving end of Xi’s perfidious scheme. Multilateral development issues, climate mitigation, etc are also said to be on the agenda. To the question whether all this effort and expense on a G-20 summit is worth it, the answer is that in an increasingly globalised world such conferences help find cooperative solutions for the comity of nations under a collective umbrella. International finance, high tech, now including artificial intelligence, global warming, a rising nuclear threat, space race et al need commonly accepted protocols in one global forum or the other. G-20 is the apex of such forums and its success ought to be good for humanity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)