Will Supreme Court use legal sophistry to uphold hijab ban?, writes Olav Albuquerque

The Supreme Court’s decision after dissecting the Karnataka high court verdict that the right to wear a hijab is not constitutionally protected will indirectly lead to inferences whether India is really a secular state or not. This is because the decision of the three judge bench of the Karnataka high court upholding the state government’s rule to ban the wearing of the hijab in schools was along expected lines. The judiciary does not interfere in matters of government policy as reflected in its legislation and bye-laws. Striking down the ban on wearing the hijab in schools would have created an uproar all over the country.

But the Constitution is religion neutral and restrictions on the right to not only profess, practice and propagate any religion of the citizen’s choice can be imposed only on the three grounds of public order, morality and health. Clearly, the wearing of the hijab does not fall within the purview of these three restrictions.

Whether the wearing of the hijab is an essential religious practice of Islam or not is left for the mullahs and other theological experts such as the ulema to debate and confute among themselves before pronouncing their opinions on the subject. The judiciary is clearly a secular organ of the state and cannot be drawn into theological debates when the learned judges may not have the requisite proficiency in classical Arabic which is the language the holy Quran was written in. The three-judge bench took the easy way out by declaring the petitioners had not placed sufficient material-on-record to prove their contention that wearing the hijab was an essential religious practice of Islam.

In 2017, a five-judge Constitutional bench struck down triple talaq as violating the right to equality guaranteed under Article 14 of the Constitution which was laudatory because men and women cannot be discriminated against and the right to pronounce triple talaq was an exclusive prerogative of the husband.

However, in this same landmark verdict which banned triple talaq, a dissenting judgment declared that ‘personal law’ cannot be interfered with, so long as these do not infringe “public order, morality and health”, or any of the fundamental rights. The dissenting judge pronounced that if it was viewed from any angle, it was impossible to conclude that the practice of triple talaq infarcted ‘public order’, or ‘health’. But of course, one cannot doubt that triple talaq violated morality.

Now, dissenting judgements are vital from an academic perspective because these dissenting opinions interpret the law to coincide with what the founding fathers had in mind. Interpretation of law is not mathematically precise which is why a judge’s background and his leanings towards or against the government are taken into account by the collegium when they decide to elevate chief justices of the 25 high courts to the Supreme Court.

Judgments are expressions of opinions upon a peculiar set of circumstances and the laws applicable to those circumstances. These judgements are not mathematically accurate nor mathematically precise because the judges pronouncing them dissect protean circumstances and the mutable laws enacted by the legislature which again is a body comprising fluctuating members elected by the vagaries of public perception and opinion. When the laws enacted by the government or the legislature are mutable, the judgments interpreting these mutable laws are themselves subject to change with changing circumstances.

The late jurist Krishna Iyer had declared that the censorial powers lie with the people over the government and not with the government over the people. This is a controversial view because it is the government of the day which enacts laws such as banning the hijab in classrooms to conform with its majoritarian principles.

As far back as 1950, the Supreme Court laid down in Chintaman Rao versus the state of Madhya Pradesh that the legislative view of what constitutes reasonable restrictions is not conclusive and final because it is subject to the supervision and interpretation of the Supreme Court which is why the petitioners have approached the judiciary to review the judgment of the Karnataka high court. However, it is unlikely the apex court will strike down the judgment of the three judge bench which appears to be well-reasoned.

To return to the issue at hand, any government of the day cannot legitimately regulate the clothes we wear so long as these do not offend public order, morality or public health. A cursory view of the hijab will reveal that it does not violate these three parameters but the question which then arises is whether the rightto wear a hijab inside classrooms during school hours as mandated by the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Classification, Regulation and Prescription of Curricula) Rules, 1995, is a fundamental right or not.

Though the hijab has not been expressly mentioned in these rules, maintaining institutional discipline in schools overrides the fundamental right to wear clothes of your choice which can be construed as a species of the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression.

The three-judge bench which can be construed as a Constitution bench at the high court level has held that maintaining of institutional discipline in schools is paramount and cannot be disrupted by allowing a certain community to exercise their right to wear a hijab. Allowing school girls to wear a hijab would become a precedent so that wearing of saffron scarves and other personal items identified as a religious symbol would also have to be allowed.

At the core of the dispute is the clash between the state-mandated restriction on religious attire in educational institutions on the ground of maintaining public order and uniformity, and the constitutional rights of individuals to freely exercise their religious beliefs and free speech and expression.

The Karnataka government’s contention that wearing the hijab is not an essential religious practice in Islam and that, even otherwise, the state is constitutionally empowered to impose prohibitory orders to regulate the fundamental rights under the heads of reasonable restrictions, sounds attractive. And the Supreme Court will probably use legal sophistry and judicial temperance to uphold the ban on wearing the hijab in schools.

(Olav Albuquerque holds a Ph.D in law and is a senior journalist-cum-advocate of the Bombay high court.)

Published on: Saturday, March 19, 2022, 08:46 AM IST