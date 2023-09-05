Will Luck Smile On Salve, This Time? | Image: Wikipedia

Three, they say, is a magic number. It's a number that seems to crop up in the most unexpected places, often bringing with it a hint of destiny, and sometimes, a dash of humour. Let's explore this mystical number and how it's been making waves, quite literally, in the world of Harish Salve. Firstly, the concept of three worlds and three gods. In many belief systems, this number is considered sacred. But for Salve, it seems to have taken on a slightly different significance – perhaps, the three worlds represent the three phases of his marital journey. Salve's third wedding has recently become the talk of the town. Held in a hush-hush private ceremony in London, it managed to go viral faster than he could say “I do.” It was a star-studded affair, with the who's who of India's billionaire club gracing the occasion. And, to add a touch of intrigue, there was even a fugitive in attendance, who somehow managed to be as glamorous as the billionaires themselves.

Now, in the world of auctions, there's a quirky rule — one whose quote is mentioned thrice wins. It appears Salve, the former solicitor general, understands this rule all too well. His first marriage lasted long enough to bless him with two children who are now well-settled in life. The second, however, collapsed in just three short years. Will the third time be the charm for Salve? Well, if we are to believe in the mystical power of three, then he might just be in for a happily ever after. As we chuckle at the quirks of fate and the magic of numbers, we wish Salve all the best in his third marital adventure, hoping it brings him a lifetime of love and happiness.