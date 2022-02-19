Will democracies regain their political health?

Towards the end of 2020, the farmers of Punjab, Haryana and eventually Uttar Pradesh, blocked multiple arteries leading into the national capital New Delhi.

The BJP-led Union government tried all manner of coercion and political manoeuvring to break the unity of a loose alliance of farmers’ unions christened the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). In the land of Mahatma Gandhi, the peaceful protest he had perfected to oust the colonial power Great Britain, was again successful.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi withdrew the three farm laws over which the protests began. However, over the course of one year, the farmers were demonised, initially dubbed as Khalistanis and finally, as anti-national elements gathered to ruin India’s image. The BJP naturally forgot its own past help to the popular India Against Corruption protests in 2011-12, centred in New Delhi’s Ramlila Ground.

The Aam Aadmi Party was born from that crucible. Similarly, the BJP had no problem endorsing the rath yatra undertaken by its leader L K Advani, despite the potential of this movement to create social tension. Over the last few weeks, a similar drama played out in Canada. ‘Freedom Convoy’, which blocked the Ambassador Bridge connecting the US and Canada, has been in the news.

It was marketed as a popular protest over the Covid-19 vaccine mandate for truckers. The anti-vaccine forces inhabiting the right wing in the US immediately lent its support to protesters. The economies of the two neighbouring countries are closely connected and thus, the blockage had a considerable economic impact on trade. Some estimates put the daily trade dislocation at $300 million.

Analysts argued that in fact, the vaccine issue could not have been at the root of the protest, as 90 per cent of Canadian truckers are vaccinated. Some columnists even pointed out that while the US right resonated with support for truckers, mostly peaceful protests over police killings of African Americans, dubbed Black Lives Matter (BLM), were seen as an existential threat.

US Senator Rand Paul who had demonised BLM activists as a ‘crazed mob’ now hoped the truckers would choke-up US cities too. Paul Krugman concluded, in his column, that these events showed that ‘the right is perfectly fine, indeed enthusiastic, about illegal actions and disorder as long as they serve right-wing ends’.

A similar trend is visible in contemporary India. Farmers, it would seem, have no business to protest, nor do girls in Karnataka protesting the hijab ban. But when saffron-clad protesters appear in the street to oppose the girls then police look the other way. US polls indicate that support for former President Donald Trump remains high amongst Republicans despite evidence emerging daily on his suspected role in an attempt to subvert the 2020 US presidential election result. What does this mean for democracy globally?

According to the Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index 2021, the percentage of the global population living in democratic nations has fallen, from 49.4 per cent to 45.7 per cent. Only 21 of 167 nations surveyed qualified to be named as democracies. The number of ‘flawed democracies’ rose to 53, which includes the US and India. It blamed Covid-19 as one of the factors allowing nations to curtail civil liberties. Emergency powers have begun to be seen as normal instruments to extend government control over public and personal lives of citizens.

The assumption of emergency powers by the Canadian government to control the truck blockage of road links to the US is unprecedented, though Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has claimed these powers are valid for just one month. As electioneering heats up in the run-up to elections in Uttar Pradesh and four other states, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is back to using his favourite phrase i.e. ‘double-engine Sarkar’. By which he means the same party running the state government as the one ruling at the Centre.

The concept is completely contrary to the concept of federalism enshrined in the Indian constitution. It is true that Congress Union governments in the past, especially under Mrs Indira Gandhi, did behave as if India was a unitary state. Mrs Gandhi even imposed the Emergency in 1975, legally turning India into a unitary state. However, even she did not go around openly stating a desire to not cooperate with state governments under opposition parties.

In fact, an opposite argument can be posed - whether states with a ‘double engine’ government have done better than opposition-run states. It would be hard to find evidence of a perceptible difference. One element which stands out under the ten-year UPA government of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh would be the mostly fair treatment of even opposition-run states.

As we return to a possible Covid-free world, it remains to be seen if democracies also can regain political health. At times, courts have been required to restore common sense, like striking down the rule about wearing a mask in a car with just one occupant. Similarly, courts have built up even more arrears that worsen the administration of justice. Distortions in supply chains and inflation are threatening growth.

But above all, leaders must return to the drudgery of consensus-based democratic rule, instead of constitutional shortcuts and emergency powers.

(The writer is former secretary, Ministry of External Affairs)

