Why won’t the rain drain?

Cities getting flooded and remaining waterlogged for a while is now an annual malaise in India. It is not a new phenomenon but, anecdotally and academically, we know that it has steadily worsened over the years. The frequency and intensity of floods in cities have increased. And the projections are that things could worsen. The routine rhythms of cities are disrupted, buildings collapse and people die before the water drains away and normalcy returns. Through all this, there is much hand-wringing by city and state administrations – by politicians elected to govern us and bureaucrats whose only job is governance.

Climate change is what they point to. It is an undeniable factor in the changing pattern, intensity and frequency of rainfall which has become a convenient excuse for governments in the monsoon months. Climate change is our reality, even if there are still some climate change deniers out there. It has its impact on rain, heat and the cold; cyclones which were rare in the Arabian Sea have become more frequent than ever, while coastal cities face the added risk of having some parts submerged by rising sea levels. In 2022, the annual rainfall measured across India added up to 1,257mm; only a decade ago, the total was 1,054mm.

Mumbai’s floods and waterlogging have, unfortunately, become a way of life, adding to the stress of negotiating life here; a near repeat of the havoc caused by the July 2005 flood is an annual routine now. In New Delhi, there were six major floods in 1924, 1947, 1976, 1978, 1988 and 1995 – over a period of more than 120 years - but in just the past decade alone, five major floods have been registered. Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Ahmedabad, Surat, Bhopal, Patna and Guwahati have all been inundated with heavy rainfall, leading to floods or flash floods in the last few years. The impact of climate change is unlikely to ebb; studies have shown Mumbai’s overall rainfall intensity has increased by 22mm while Bengaluru’s total rainfall has risen by a staggering 89 per cent in the last five years.

However, while acknowledging that it is raining harder, the question must be asked: why does the rain water not drain out? The answers, however vague or escapist the language in which our governments might frame them, all point to the truth that they cannot run away from. The reasons our cities flood – and not drain out – lie in how our cities are built. In ramping up their economic potential, which is undoubtedly essential, government lapses have been on at least two fronts – completely disregarding the natural ecology and topography while building or expanding cities and inadequately designing infrastructure, including stormwater drainage systems.

Governments draw up urban development plans and implement them with scant regard for green and open areas, which are the holding spaces for rain water and for the natural water channels which existed for years, allowing the water to find its way out. Open spaces are seen only as potential ‘development’ zones for more constructed spaces, green areas are mercilessly reduced. Similarly, natural water channels, which include rivers, lakes, ponds, wells, creeks and other watercourses are either landfilled or encroached upon by people and governments themselves. Add to it silted drains, untreated garbage, impervious concrete spaces. Where and how will the rain drain out?

The ‘solution’ offered, as always, is to throw money at the problem. So, we have large funds allotted for flood infrastructure and spent on symposiums and international consultants’ reports to make cities flood-resilient or flood-proof – even the courses of rivers are changed, to build airports or IT parks. It is yet to sink in for governments, corporates, and citizens that flood resilience does not mean only superficial measures but, among aspects such as increasing the capacity of drains, it includes the restoration of natural areas and water channels of cities in a comprehensive way, so that the rain water soaks into the ground and lets itself out. Cities must plan for more intense flooding in the future.