Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh explains why he likes connecting with people on social media

The lockdown declared by PM Narendra Modi was barely three-days-old when I saw a tweet directed at me by a Malad, Mumbai resident on March 24th. Virali Modi had taken to the microblogging site to say she is disabled and lives by herself in Mumbai. She had said: “I need my maid who cooks and does other physiological care for me. Due to the virus, she won’t be able to come. What do we do about these situations?"

Something about her innate trust in the way she had reached out touched me deeply and I got my office to reach out to the Malad police station to make sure that Virali gets all the help she needed. Less than an hour later a posse of cops arrived at her door to help address her concerns. Two hours later Virali was back on Twitter. This time she thanked the police department and me for giving a letter to her maid and driver, so they don’t get stuck at police checkpoints during the lockdown.

All of this happened in less than five hours. I was quite taken by how the system can and will work if tapped properly. It also seemed to work faster than phones, emails or the time-tested snail mail routes. What made it special was the addition of a personal touch and the directness which the other routes simply don't offer.

I was hooked. An increase in such personal responses has seemed to result in more and more people reaching out. Several want e-passes for travel due to a medical emergency, police intervention in a law-and-order situation, help when stranded (it is very touching when people stuck in Liberia expect one to intervene to get them back though one is only the Home Minister of one state) and others have made suggestions about processes.

Many ask me about how I make time for responding on social media to so many people. I don't feel I'm doing anything extraordinary. I am only living up to the trust the electorate, my party leadership and the government has reposed in me and see my responses as the dispensation of the same official responsibility as a cabinet minister. Also think of the immense benefits to the citizens who are finding redressal without having to risk travel/exposure in these times when we are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.