What Atma Nirbhar could learn from the USDA

The Indian government should carefully study what the US has been doing if it seriously interested in Atma Nirbharta (self-reliance) of farmers.

On April 17, 2020, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced (https://www.ams.usda.gov/content/usda-purchase-3-billion-agricultural-commodities-issue-solicitations-interested) that it was exercising authority under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to purchase from , and distribute to, those in need, up to $3 billion of agricultural products. Since media covered this announcement (https://californiaagtoday.com/usda-help-dairy-producers-big-purchase/) it is unlikely that Indian authorities are unaware of.

Accordingly, the USDA will partner with regional and local distributors, whose workforce has been significantly impacted by the closure of many restaurants, hotels, and other food service entities, to purchase fresh produce, dairy, and meat.

It will invite proposals from farmers. farmer organisations (and the like) to supply commodity boxes to non-profit organizations, which may be identified by the supplier on a mutually agreeable, recurring, schedule.

USDA will, in turn, award contracts for the purchase of agricultural products, the assembly of commodity boxes, and delivery to identified non-profit organizations that can receive, store and distribute food items.

The Agricultural Marketing Service’s Commodity Procurement (AMSCP) program will procure each month an estimated $100 million of fresh fruit and vegetables, $100 million of dairy products, and $100 million of meat products. The distributors and wholesalers will then provide pre-approved boxes of fresh produce, dairy, and meat products to food banks, community- and faith-based organizations, and other non-profits that serve needy Americans.

Thus, the USDA aids farmers in distress through a procurement programme. Second, it aids processors and packers who may be in dire straits because of loss of business. Third, it provides food free-of-cost to needy people through non-profit organisations.

If India’s political establishment wants, it too should be doing this very thing. It should work very closely with select Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in each state, offering to pick up a fixed value of agricultural produce. It could co-opt NGOs who could connect urban areas (and migrants) where people are dying of hunger, and rural food packers/producers.

Thus, instead of migrants going to ration shops managed by the Public Distribution System (PDS), NGOs would go to the needy. And instead of confining itself to the supply of free rice, wheat and (sometimes) pulses, the needy would get vegetables and dairy products as well thus enriching their nutritional basket.