We are different yet one |

As per the World Population Review (WPR), there are around 195 countries in the world today, inhabited by people who are believed to follow about 4,200 religions and speak more than 6,900 languages. It is thus needless to say that the differences of nationality, race, language, and religion have given rise to numerous conflicts over the centuries. In all such strife, those involved identify themselves with their label of nationality, religion, race, or sect, all the while forgetting who they really are.

As per spiritual principles, it is the spirit or soul that animates a human being. It is this being that gives life to the body, without it, the body is a corpse. This being is in the form of an infinitesimally small point of light, and it carries within it a record of everything it does, including all thoughts, feelings, words, actions, etc. The souls take birth in different places, communities, and circumstances. According to these factors, the souls acquire labels — of nationality, race, religion, sect, class, community, and gender.

In other words, the souls come to be identified as Australian, Indian, Chinese, Hindu, Christian, male, female, etc. But, since most of us are ignorant or forgetful of being souls, we take these labels to be our true identity. Thus, if we define our identity by our nationality, we tend to see those with a different nationality as 'others'.

The same happens when we identify ourselves with our religion, race or any of the other labels acquired according to our physical circumstances. And when we dwell too much on the differences between us and others, it leads to feelings of being superior or inferior, and creates likes and dislikes, and even leads to animosity and hatred for those different from us. It is such negative feelings that fuel religious, racial, international and class conflicts. And the root cause of all this is? Forgetting that we are all souls from the same abode, and children of the same Father, whom we call Supreme Soul.

Hence to be happy and peaceful, it is necessary for us to be rooted in soul-consciousness and be aware about the fact that all human souls are our brothers and we are all one family, being the children of One God. If all humans come to recognise their true, spiritual identity and their mutual brotherhood, all boundaries of nations, races, religions, classes etc. would become meaningless, and humanity would be able to live in peace and harmony as one family.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK.