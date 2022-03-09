War and elections add to price pain

A 21st-century war just does not hurt the warring nations, but the entire globe. For it is an interconnected global marketplace. The symbiotic relationships between nations transcend just their political outlook and extend to economies and consumption from the global supply chains.

Just when the world was heaving a sigh of relief from the two-year COVID hit political economies and societal hurt, this Russia-Ukraine war is a modern-day nightmare. In this midst, China on Monday reported as many as 500 new coronavirus cases for the first time since early 2020. Eyes will not only be on physical war but also on the worries if the COVID wave is a newer wave.

The war-enforced supply chain issues have impacted global prices of soybean, wheat, fertiliser, and metals like copper, steel, aluminum, and palladium. For India, it would increase the import bills for minerals, fuels & oils, gems & jewellery, edible oils, precious commodities, and fertilisers. Ukraine and Russia account for about 80% of world sunflower oil supplies. The war would further increase sunflower oil prices, and consequently food inflation. In the past fortnight, milk brands across India have increased retail prices, citing higher costs. Gold prices have also started inching up, as other precious commodities. Russia is a large producer of rare metals like Palladium (controls nearly 45% of global supply). Ukraine produces neon gas and controls nearly 70% of the global supply. These two materials are used in the semiconductor and automobile sectors, and the shortage of these could create further supply-side issues in the already hurting industries including consumer electronics, computing. Ukrainian market imports over USD 150 million of pharma supplies from India.

In addition, the Indian rupee has weakened against the USD and crossed the INR 76.9 mark. This continued pressure on the INR would cause damage to forex reserves if our imports do not decrease. Reducing our dependence on imports from developed economies would reduce our inflationary pressure. In developed economies, labour costs have increased during the pandemic. In turn, this has affected the pricing of imports we undertake and hence the landed cost of imported finished goods or even imported inputs for Indian manufactured goods have increased.

India has abstained from voting against Russia in the global forum, while it has had publicly announced conversations between heads of state of India, Russia, Ukraine. India, as a regional voice, has to balance its strategic imperative of keeping its interests safer; that includes keeping China at bay, whose intrusion with Indian policies around the neighbourhood; and yet balance its long-drawn friendship with Russia, which has stood by it. India has also used its diplomatic and political goodwill with both Russia & Ukraine to ensure the safe return of Indians stuck in the war zone. Hopefully, this would continue to reduce any more Indians stuck there.

On the capital markets, the pressures of the war and inflation is hurting the investors with depressed valuations. After all, fear or fear of missing out operates from the concept of fear. Is this how a VUCA ( Volatility, uncertainty, complexity, and ambiguity ) market condition looks like?

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 08:31 AM IST