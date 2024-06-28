Vacant Posts, Overworked Staff – Result Is Rail Accidents, One Too Many

In the aftermath of the Kanchanjunga Express train accident, the railway authorities have conducted themselves in a disgraceful manner. The accident left ten dead and over 40 injured. The railways themselves lost two personnel while another suffered serious injuries and that should be a matter of great concern for them.

But in this case, the dead were not even buried when the blame game started from none other than the Railway Board chairperson Jaya Verma Sinha. She stated with great confidence, within four hours of the accident, that “signal disregard” by the goods train driver Anil Kumar and his assistant loco driver Manu Kumar were to blame for the accident.

It was almost as though Sinha was determined to absolve herself and the other senior railway officials of all blame. In this case, there was no question of the captain of the ship taking the blame; it was being apportioned to two men who at that time were believed to be dead — but some hours later, it was discovered that the assistant loco driver had suffered serious injuries but had survived.

Retired railway officials on condition of anonymity state that Sinha’s statement could influence the safety inquiry that has been ordered to look into the causes of the accident.

“Holding a deceased man responsible for a tragedy is an easy way out,” said VB Singh, a former loco pilot.

And as expected, and almost to tune, six of the seven senior Northeast Frontier Railway officials who had visited the accident site to prepare a joint observation report had come to the conclusion that the goods train driver had indeed exceeded the speed limit and was therefore to blame. A dissenting note was given by Om Prakash Sharma, head of the loco pilot unit who wrote that since “there was a failure of all automatic/ semi-automatic signals between Rangapani and Chatter Hat” then according to operating form no. T/D 912 “no train should have been allowed to pass Rangapani as long as the train ahead had not left Chatter Hat”. But this was breached when the goods train was given the green signal to proceed.

Janak Kumar Garg, the chief commissioner of railway safety (CCRS) of the Northeast Frontier Circle, also visited the accident site and inspected the tracks and signalling system. After holding hearings, he to seemed to be echoing the official line.

At a press meet he observed, “When the automatic signal system is not working, drivers of locos are given authority to run trains and they have to follow a standard procedure. Even after authority was provided, the incident happened.”

Not just Garg, the entire railway establishment in its official communications has been endorsing the theory of “human error”.

Nowhere did the railway board members of chairperson make mention of how the deceased train driver Anil Kumar had been working non-stop for the last four days and was taking a much-needed break at the New Jalpaiguri station when he was awakened at 2.30 am and, much against his will, was forced to take charge.

The automatic signal system was malfunctioning for six hours before the goods train had crossed over. The railways admit that the signalling system was non-operational. It is also known that the signalling system had been handed over to a private entity and this was creating problems of coordination between the two organisations.

But other railway officials including members of different railway unions point out that the crux of the matter is whether or not the loco pilot, who was cleared to pass the malfunctioning automatic signals (which were constantly red), had been set a speed limit and asked to look out for any obstruction ahead until he reached the next station.

Hopefully the safety inquiry will provide clarity on this score. But it is mystifying why the Government Railway Police (GRP) registered a FIR at New Jalpaiguri GRP station against the deceased loco pilot and his assistant. This FIR was based on a “complaint” filed by Chaitali Majumdar, a resident of Siliguri, a passenger of Kanchenjunga Express. Majumdar’s complaint accuses the good’s train loco pilot and his assistant of negligence.

She has however forcefully denied making such a statement, insisting that after undergoing treatment for her injuries, she returned to her home where two policemen in plain clothes came to her house and asked her to recount her experience and then made her sign a blank sheet of paper. The action by the GRP has raised a storm and is being seen as one more attempt to take punitive action against the loco driver and his assistant.

There is a well known adage in the railways, that train accidents resulting in deaths are in most cases avoidable. Collisions are the worst kind of accidents and yet in 2023-24, we have seen four collisions, while in 2022-23 there were six collisions. The horrendous multiple collision in Balasore in Odisha last year claimed 287 lives and was caused by a signalling error, as it turns out was the case with the most recent collision in the Northeast.

It is bad enough that basic conveniences such as good food, cleanliness, hygiene and punctuality are given the go in our railways but for millions of passengers who use trains on a daily basis, the fact that most of accidents that occur could have been avoided speaks for callousness and a lack of concern for passenger safety.

The chairman of the railway board has blamed the mishap on the driver of the goods train. But human error does not happen without a cause. Data suggest that over 18,000 posts for loco pilots and assistant loco pilots have been lying vacant for years. The resultant shortage of manpower has led to train drivers working far longer shifts, enhancing the chances of mistakes.

Senior railway officials have stated that Kavach, an automatic train protection system for which field trials began way back in 2016, has been deployed in less than 1,500 kilometres of railway tracks: the Indian Railways, incidentally, covers a total of 70,000 km in terms of tracks. The government needs to instal anti-collision devices and to urgently upgrade 15,000 km of existing tracks at a cost of Rs 2 lakh crore which is less than the cost of the standalone Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train.

Eyebrows are also being raised on the government’s lopsided priorities because their focus should be on passenger safety. RTI enquiries show that a large number of posts of people in vital positions including safety category posts such as train drivers, inspectors, crew controllers, loco instructors, train controllers, track maintainers, station masters, pointsmen, electric signal maintainers and signalling supervisors, all crucial to the safe running of trains are lying vacant. For a start the government must fill these 80,000 posts as also upgrade training methodologies to ensure our trains remain safe and comfortable for the users.

Accidents are happening because the staff is overstretched. Rather than making scapegoats of the deceased and indulging in political gimmicks, the Railways need to enhance safety measures by improving tracks, signalling and training to ensure safe travel.

The Kanchanjunga Express train tragedy has echoes of a similar tragedy that occurred in Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh last October. The collision resulted in the death of two loco pilots and 13 passengers.

The recurring nature of such accidents suggests a deeper problem related to the implementation and monitoring of safety protocols and to the lack of stringent accountability mechanisms. The problem is that these accidents are not being monitored by any external agency. So we are in a situation where the railways is both the perpetrator as well as the judge, the jury and the executioner. Inconvenient facts are brushed under the carpet and senior members of the railway board are seldom held accountable.

Rashme Sehgal is an author and an independent journalist