Uttar Pradesh Shows PM Modi His Place

Booed and dismissed at a “flop team” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, the Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav duo has proved today that they are capable of giving the all-powerful ruling dispensation a political bloody nose.

The 2024 Lok Sabha election outcome is a clear reflection of the success of team Rahul-Akhilesh, who went whole hog to accomplish what was considered impossible until yesterday demolishing the Modi aura, the main strength of his party's resounding victories in both 2014 and 2019 in the country's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh.

The result has demolished, nay, bulldozed, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's often repeated proclamation about winning “all the state's 80 LS seats.”

While brand Modi fatigue had become visible on the ground long before the long election process began with the first phase on April 19, it became more and more discernible as the poll moved from phase to phase. What has hit the mighty BJP hard is the sharp fall in Modi's winning margin in Varanasi, where he polled far fewer votes than he did in both 2014 and 2019. He could not get over 6,12,970 votes, as against Congress (INDIA) candidate Ajay Rai's 4,60,467. Modi's margin stood at a paltry 1,52,000, as against his margin of 4,25,000 in 2019.

This comes in huge contrast to BJP's echoing claim Modi would set a record by winning the Varanasi seat by 10 lakh votes. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi won from Raebareli by over 3 lakh votes, surpassing the margin with which his mother Sonia Gandhi won the last election from there. With that Rahul's score is the highest margin in the state.

The other devastating defeat for BJP was Amethi, where Modi's close confidante and Union minister Smriti Irani was defeated in a straight contest by a small-time Congress worker Kishori Lal Sharma. Other than his own aura, initially Modi seemed to also depend heavily on the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, for which he and his supporters were busy attributing all credit to him alone. No BJP leader ever cared to give any credit to the Supreme Court, whose verdict alone paved the way for the construction of the grand temple inaugurated with huge fanfare by none other than Modi who chose to play the 'pontiff cum king' on January 22, 2024.

Multiple cameras detailed for the coverage of the colourful consecration ceremony ensured the focus remained only and solely on the prime minister, virtually ignoring the presence of both RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and saffron-clad Yogi. Sure enough, the expectations were very high, and evidently, team Modi was pretty confident of the political dividends that the temple and the inauguration ceremony would yield at this election, at least in the vicinity of Ayodhya, the sprawling Eastern corner of UP widely known as Purvanchal. But by the time it came to voting in this region, the temple had clearly lost its sheen and the poll results clearly left Modi high and dry.

Despite all the high profile campaign and an opulent road-show by Prime Minister Modi himself, Ayodhya was lost to the BJP. BJP nominee Laloo Singh, the Faizabad MP, was defeated by Samajwadi Party leader Awadhesh Kumar by over 50,000 votes, sending shock waves to the BJP leadership.

Even the sharp fall in Defence Minister Raj Nath Singh's victory margin (a mere 60,000 votes) is seen as a jolt not only for him but also for the mighty party. It has been a complete fall from grace for the ruling party.

What became the key game-changer was Rahul Gandhi's sustained campaign BJP was out to change the Constitution as it wanted to do away with reservations for the downtrodden. What began with the BJP leaders call to take BJP “400-paar” turned into the party's Waterloo in UP.

Rahul Gandhi took the cue from the BJP campaign and told people how the BJP's real intent was to finish the system of reservations. The message went deep down among the SCs, STs, and OBCs bringing a sudden shift of votes of a large electorate.

A concerted counter-campaign launched by Modi-Shah and others failed to dispel this impression that had already sunk deep in the minds of people. With BSP leader Mayawati having exposed herself as “Team B” of the BJP, a large chunk of Dalits switched loyalties to INDIA in UP.

BJP continued to believe Dalits would not go to INDIA simply because of SP being the main constituent and with which they have never related themselves. But the drift happened because SP was now in alliance with Congress, with which Dalits have had an old bond, which had broken with the arrival of Kanshi Ram who weaned away Dalits into BSP in the nineties.

The Rahul-Akhilesh duo also made waves among youth as they took real issues like unemployment and price rises to touch the hearts of people. BJP's poor show in UP goes to show also how the masses are fundamentally against dictatorial ways and do not hesitate to express disapproval of despots, who go about bulldozing their way with impunity.

It reflects how Yogi's arbitrary ways added up to people's anger against the whole system. Modi's overt bid to communalise the election by propping up Hindu-Muslim narratives fell flat before the basic economic needs of people, who refused to fall into BJP's trap of religious polarisation.

The writer is a senior journalist