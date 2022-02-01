Upcoming UP Assembly polls will be one for the ages

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election may go down in history as one of the most important elections in the democratic India. UP not only sends the most numbers of MPs to Parliament but also is the epicentre of the BJP’s ideological agenda. In a sense, it is the original laboratory of Hindutva, more relevant than Modi’s Gujarat where the BJP has ruled uninterruptedly since 1998. If Gujarat is defined by the Somnath temple and its re-reconstruction, and later by the starting point of Advani’s historic rathyatra, which in many ways changed the course of history, then UP is the place where centre of the Ram Mandir movement, Ayodhya is situated.

UP is also the place where Kashi Vishwanath temple and Krishna Janmabhoomi, the two other places of worship and discord, are placed. ‘Ayodhya toh jhaanki hai, Mathura Kashi baaki hai’ has been the war cry for more than three decades. UP is also one of the first states where the BJP had formed its own government, led by Kalyan Singh and where the demolition of Babri Masjid took place. So a victory and a loss in UP in 2022 for BJP will have the same significance, if not more, for the country, like the forming of the government in 1998, an event which made the BJP and the RSS believe that they were no longer outcasts in Indian politics, despite being abhorred by a large section of society.

Till 2017, when the BJP won in UP with a massive majority, it was not confident that its brand of politics had crossed critical mass and had emerged as a permanent feature in Indian democracy and Hindutva has larger acceptability. Though UP had sent 73 MPs out of 80 in the 2014 parliamentary elections, it was still thought that the verdict was more a rejection of Congress politics. It was said that despite the BJP winning majority in the Lower House of Parliament, the acceptability of Hindutva as an alternate ideology was in question. Once the BJP got more than 300 seats in UP in 2017, there was no looking back and all the myths about the invincibility of secular politics were shattered. It was said that the BJP had finally replaced the Congress system. It had become the new centre in Indian politics and was not to be dislodged easily from its hegemonic position. ‘The BJP is here to stay’, has become the new vocabulary.

If Modi could sell the Gujarat model to the rest of the country and weave a narrative that Hindutva was not a mad idea, as Sardar Patel had said, but it could be an alternate model of governance; Hindutva and development could go together, then it was imperative for Yogi to push the bar further. But Yogi’s five years in government seem to have been an exercise in futility. Not that the edifice of Modi's Gujarat model was a spark in the darkness but it did give an impression of stability and coherence and the state did not slip on major economic indicators despite the accusation of fall on human indices; but UP in the last five years has gone from bad to worse.

During the pandemic the state was nowhere to be seen. Thousands of Hindus were forced to throw the bodies of their loved ones down the Ganges. And the government, instead of admitting its failure, unleashed a barrage of propaganda and falsehood. It had the audacity to say that throwing dead bodies in the river was a Hindu tradition and there was nothing wrong in it. When people were dying for lack of oxygen, the state government was busy arresting people for writing about it on social media and the Supreme Court had to intervene.

Under the leadership of Yogi, the state has turned into a police state. It assumed that it is a law unto itself. The manner in which activists of the Shaheen Bagh movement were treated has no parallel in governance. They were not only shoved behind bars but pregnant women were brutally beaten in custody, an 80-year-old former IPS officer was thrown in jail for no reason, sedition charges were randomly slapped, the pictures of those accused of supporting the Shaheen Bagh movement were pasted on billboards, complete with names and addresses, as though they were most wanted killers and terrorists, and the Supreme Court had to intervene. Their properties were demolished or confiscated without the sanction of the court.

Then the government resorted to ‘thoko niti’ to fight law and order problems. No civilised society can permit the killing of even hardened criminals without the authority of the law. The gang rape of the Dalit teen in Hathras is an example how inhuman a government could be. Her body was hastily cremated at midnight and the ADG rank officer had the audacity to proclaim that no rape had occurred as no semen was found on her body. The Allahabad high court had to admonish the officer. The DM was seen threatening the girl’s family and a false narrative was spread that she was instead, a victim of honour killing. The family is still living in terror.

When in Gorakhpur, a businessman was killed by rogue policemen, instead of the policemen being punished, the victim’s family was asked not to pursue the case. As recently as last week, police entered hostels and lodges in Allahabad and beat up innocent students mercilessly because they were protesting against the bungling in Railways recruitment. Even journalists were not spared. They were booked under sedition laws for truthful reporting. Siddique Kappan is still rotting in jail, for no reason. Dr Kafeel Khan, who tried to help families in Gorakhpur Hospital, where kids died for lack of oxygen, was arrested on a false pretext and despite high court intervention, was hounded and sacked from his government job.

Even the BJP MLAs were not happy with the state of affairs. More than 200 MLAs sat on dharna against their own government a few years ago. Ministers, MPs and MLAs had written letters highlighting the misgovernance by their own government during Covid. An attempt was made by the BJP high command to replace Yogi with a new chief minister. For damage control, top RSS leaders were asked to station in Lucknow. But things have not improved much.

For the last few months, taxpayer money has been spent on advertisements to tom-tom the government’s achievements. The fact is that the government’s economic development data tells a sad story. The Bengaluru think tank, the Public Affairs Centre, had ranked UP last in the list of 18 big states for overall growth and development. The same institute had, in 2016, ranked UP 12th on the list. Even NITI Aayog has found the state ranking last on health indicators, among 19 big states. In March 2017, the state’s GDP hovered around 6.92 per cent, which slipped to 4.8 per cent in the pre-Covid quarter in 2020. Labour force participation rate (LFPR) has come down from 38 per cent to 33 per cent, indicating that employment has shrunk by 5 per cent. If the unemployment rate was 2.4 per cent in March 2017, it has increased to 4.2% now. But the lie told was that under the present regime, unemployment had come down from 17.5 per cent to 4 per cent, by the CM himself. The state debt has increased from Rs 4.7 lakh crore to Rs 6.6 lakh crore.

No wonder, the BJP, realising its shortcomings, has gone back to Hindutva. Kairana, about which it was falsely said that Hindus had to flee due to Muslims goons, is being visited by Yogi and Shah. Words like Jinnah and Abbajaan frequently figure in the BJP leaders’ utterances. There is an attempt to rake up the issue of Mathura Krishna Janmabhumi. The horrors of the Muzaffarnagar riots are being re-visited again and Muslims are being aggressively targeted. It is in this context that the elections have assumed disproportionate importance and coverage by the media. If the BJP wins despite the mess it has created in the state and the changes Yogi has brought in the basic nature of the government, then the politics of hate will gain more ascendancy in the larger scheme of things. Hindutva will be pursued more ruthlessly and vigorously. The minorities will be further marginalised. The politics of rationality will take a further backseat, communal politics will get more currency and that will be the death of secular politics in the country. The state will get the licence to become rogue.

The writer is author of Hindu Rashtra and Editor, SatyaHindi.com

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 08:43 AM IST