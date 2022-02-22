UP polls hold key to Mayawati’s political future

There are three political parties that have significant ground presence and sizable vote share in Uttar Pradesh: the BJP, the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). In the 2017 assembly election, the BJP’s vote share was 39.67 per cent, SP garnered 21.82 per cent of the votes and the BSP’s vote share was 22.23 per cent. Though the BJP more than doubled its vote share in 2017 and the SP and BSP saw a sharp decline in their respective vote shares since the 2012 assembly poll, there is no denying that the three parties command a significant influence on the electorate in UP. This means the 2022 election should have been a triangular contest, with the three influential parties in the thick of electoral frenzy in the ongoing election campaign.

But that’s not the case. While the BJP and SP are pitted against each other in a high stakes bipolar contest with aggressive campaigning, there is much prattle in political and media circles over Mayawati’s token presence in the heat and dust of electoral battlefield. The curiosity is understandable. A former chief minister with four non-consecutive stints that collectively add up to over seven years, Mayawati commands a captive vote bank among the Dalit community, which constitutes 21 per cent of the state’s electorate. Within this formidable bloc, the Jatavs, Mayawati’s own community, comprise a little over 50 per cent. Obviously, after the BSP’s debacle in 2017, Mayawati should have been in an aggressive campaign mode to make a comeback in the current election.

In the run-up to the poll, not only was the Dalit leader nowhere to be seen, but the low-key campaign which she kick started from Agra eight days before the first phase of election on February 10, is perplexing. Mayawati’s few and far between public appearances are said to have not only confused the voters, particularly her core supporters, but a large section of these voters is reported to have expressed disappointment over the buzz that the BSP has struck a behind-the-scenes deal with the BJP. What gives credence to the buzz is the fact that despite having significant electoral presence, Mayawati is projected to be nearly out of the contest. Atleast, that’s the larger public perception, given that after her last-minute entry into the electoral arena, her muted campaign has not picked up the expected pace.

Interestingly, in the few public rallies that she has addressed over the past few weeks, she chose to train her guns more at the Congress and the SP, than at the ruling BJP. The reasons behind her milder and restrained attacks on the BJP and her subdued campaign are varied. One of them is the oft-repeated buzz over her abject surrender to the BJP in lieu of protection against her prosecution in the long-pending cases of corruption and disproportionate assets. Her prolonged silence and absence from the political mainstream since the 2017 state election is said to reflect that intimidation. Whatever may be the reasons, they are reflected in Mayawati’s inability to conduct aggressive campaigning. This has given a perceptional loss to the BSP.

However, the Dalit leader who has worked her way up since the mid1980s in UP’s politics and headed a full majority government of her party in2007 continues to claim that her party is all set to ‘bounce back to power like it did in 2007’. Admitting that she has plunged into the electoral arena somewhat late because she was busy doing the backroom work of putting the party organisation in place and select candidates for the polls, Mayawati at her recent rallies stressed that every other political party may have ‘written us off’, and the media has chosen to ‘ignore the BSP’, but ‘our return to power is the writing on the wall’. Rhetoric apart, she has, however, failed to explain how she is hoping to raise her party’s stock from a paltry 19 seats to a winning count in the 403-member assembly.

While political analysts are of the view that the BSP is on the verge of fragmentation and decline, which is reflected inthe results of the last few assembly and Lok Sabha elections, in their view the assessment of most opinion polls and surveys which have predicted BSP’s worst performance yet in this election may be an underestimation of the Dalit party’s real strength and its silent working on the ground for many months before the election. Most opinion polls have given the BSP around a 13 to 15 per cent vote share and 7 to 17 seats. This is said to be an underestimation because the BSP’s vote share has not gone down below 20 per cent in the last three decades, not even in the 2017 assembly election, its worst electoral performance.

Mayawati’s absence from the political culture of big rallies has led to the projection of the 2022 UP contest as a bipolar one between the SP and the BJP. But analysts say it may not be right to write off the BSP just yet because its political culture has never been ‘big rally’-centred. This is however, not to say that Mayawati will emerge as the main contender for power against the BJP. With her party not seen as among the key players in the current political battle, the likelihood of the BSP coming back to power in UP is almost ruled out, though in many constituencies, Mayawati may force a triangular contest. While she could continue to retain a chunk of her traditional vote bank of Jatav Dalits, after lying low for so long, Mayawati is unlikely to make a difference to thenon-Jatav Dailt vote over which she commanded complete sway a decade ago.

It’s difficult to say whether the BSP’s vote share will shrink to less than 15 per cent, but its performance in the 2022 poll is going to decide whether it will come back to the centre of UP politics or get further marginalised.

(The writer is an independent Mumbai-based senior journalist)

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:27 AM IST