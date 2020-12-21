UKLockdown: Marooned on an island with a monster virus

Finding the light

“"Went du denkst es geht nicht mehr, kommt irgendwo ein Lichtlein her”

(When you think you can’t go on there is always a bit of light coming from somewhere)

- My Grandmother

That’s what my grandmother always used to say to me and she knew what she was talking about. She lived through even darker times. Having to leave her home with two small children at the drop of a hat with her husband fighting in the war and then nearly losing her daughter. Having accepted the doctor giving up on her life. The daughter was my mum and she made it against all odds.



My grandmother’s advice has become somewhat of a magic spell for me in the past year helping me to see my situations in a different light. When it’s dark it is difficult to move forward even just choosing a direction to move into is hard. We are so conditioned to constantly move that just slowing down, pausing and paying attention to where a little light might be coming from isn’t an obvious solution. My grandmother’s whispers in my ear have helped me unlock even more gratitude superpowers in me this year. There truly always is a little light coming from somewhere however small it may be. I slowed down, paused and waited for it to appear and it sure was there. For me in the form of the gratitude from my zoom class participants throwing their gratitude right back at me. Dancing together might not save the world but putting a smile on people’s faces matters especially in times like this.

Devastation of a full lockdown

I have to admit being hit with the full lockdown news felt truly devastation to me. Not just because it severely impacts my life and business but every single person and business in the UK. Nobody seemed to be catching a break for Christmas. It’s a very dark and silent night. But the message of Christmas literally is the birth of light so there has to be some light somewhere on our island for all of us. And there sure is.

This Christmas the gift is the love we have for our families and friends, no matter if we are together or not it’s the feeling of being loved and loving that we can celebrate this year. The feeling of togetherness without actually being together. Connecting and staying connected. Having a kind word and a smile behind the mask for everyone who needs it. A crisis always brings out our human superpowers, so we stay calm and carry on here on our island.