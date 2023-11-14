Tunnel Tragedy Signals Eco Disaster |

In the heart of the Himalayas, tragedy has struck as 40 workers are trapped in a tunnel under construction in Uttarakhand. With bated breath, we await their hoped-for rescue in the coming days, sustained by air, water, and food delivered through a lifeline. The efforts to extricate them from the caved-in tunnel represent a race against time, marking this incident as the worst-ever tragedy since the initiation of road widening connecting the four Hindu pilgrim sites in Uttarakhand. The proposed road expansion promises streamlined access to the sacred char dhams, enabling pilgrims to reach these revered sites in a matter of hours. Undoubtedly, this development anticipates a surge in tourism, potentially benefiting the state's economy. Yet, amidst this ambition, a pressing question looms — is the relentless widening of roads and construction of tunnels in this ecologically fragile region justified?

Traditionally, the allure of char dhams lay in their inherent inaccessibility, attracting only the most devout and adventure seekers. This paradigm shift is not unique; consider Sabarimala in Kerala's Western Ghats, which, half a century ago, drew only the deeply committed. Today, accessibility has transformed, raising concerns about the environmental impact of a sudden influx of pilgrims. The looming spectre of the char dhams mirroring the environmental challenges posed by Sabarimala raises alarms. Will millions descending upon these sacred sites result in an ecological catastrophe? While the answer remains elusive, our immediate focus must be on the safety of those trapped within the bowels of the tunnel. May the rescue efforts succeed, ensuring that the workers emerge unscathed from this harrowing ordeal!

