Truth and reconciliation in Manipur

Manipur is in need of truth and reconciliation. But just how well is the “truth” of the violence-torn state understood and portrayed? The question arises in the context of a passionate editorial in an Imphal-based newspaper last week, inveighing against armchair and parachute journalism on the troubled border state. One-sided narratives, it said, were exacerbating the conflict.

That the “mainland” press had probably never heard of Meiteis, Kukis and the district of Churachandpur before the horrific events of May 3, 2023, is a fact. The subsequent reportage and analysis, not to mention the social media narratives, are indeed conflicting. Why the strife between the majority Meitei community and the Kuki hill tribes? What led to the gratuitious violence and torching of villages? Who were the perpetrators? Who were the victims? That seems to be a matter of perspective, although it is clear that the attacks have been on both sides.

As the editorial said, the accounts are coloured by ideology, and cherry-picking narratives to fit agendas further vitiates the atmosphere. ‘What’s worse...is that the work and ethics of the few local media houses based in Imphal is being questioned in reports written by mainland journos...completely oblivious to their own parachute journalism’, it added.

Behind the ethnic conflict in the northeastern state is a complex history of colonialism and migration, and an equally complex web of legislation. To reduce all of that to a Hindu supremacist agenda, just because the Meiteis are largely Hindu and the Kukis largely Christian, is misleading.

It is instructive to read the reports in the Manipur press. A number of issues relevant to the current situation emerge from the local newspapers. By and large, the factors at play seem to be land ownership, illegal migration, the drug and arms trade, forest protection and the territorial integrity of Manipur. All of which are related to the troubles across the border in Myanmar.

Land ownership rights are certainly an issue. Newspaper articles point out that the Meiteis are ‘boxed in’ into some 10 per cent of the total land area and are not permitted to purchase land outside of the valley as they do not – unlike the hill tribes – enjoy scheduled tribe status. Indeed, the May 3 violence was sparked by a rally in protest against the proposal to bring Meiteis into the ST fold (thereby leveling the playing field and sparking fears of the hill tribes being alienated from their lands).

Then there’s drug-running. In the Supreme Court last month, the Centre and state government attributed the ethnic conflict to the crackdown on poppy cultivation in the hills. A lot has been written on the subject in the local press. One article holds that the ‘tribal elites’ will not brook interference in this lucrative trade, which has substantially enriched them and led not only to a high incidence of drug addiction but the spectre of narco-terrorism.

Illegal migration appears to be a bone of contention. From 1974 onwards (when the military junta took over in Myanmar) refugees have streamed across the 390-km, porous border into Manipur. The numbers multiplied significantly after the return of the junta in 2021. The allegation is that the hill tribes have welcomed the refugees owing to a shared ethnicity and settled them illegally in protected or reserved forests. (Some might argue that this is a human rights issue.)

This raises the question of reserved and protected forests. A hue and cry was raised over the eviction of the Kuki village of K Songjang from a protected forest, and the impression created that Kukis are en masse being ousted from their ancestral homes with Meiteis as the villains of the piece. In this context, it is useful to note comments by eminent journalist Pradip Phanjoubam, founding editor of a leading daily. He observes that, as per satellite imagery, K Songjang did not exist in 2020. Of the 24 villages evicted since 2015, K Songjang was the only Kuki one. The others were mainly Meitei or Kabui Naga or Meitei Pangal. What’s more, no Meitei occupies a top position in the state’s forest department.

The central issue is that of territorial integrity. That 10 Kuki MLAs - including two ministers of the BJP-ruled state – have demanded a separate administration for Kuki-dominated areas on the grounds that the ruling dispensation had failed to protect the Chin-Kuki-Mizo-Zomi tribes from the Meiteis, certainly seems to argue a sense of persecution. The hill tribes also allege discrimination.

The trust deficit vis-a-vis the Centre is all too obvious. One article in an Imphal newspaper held that in requesting the Kukis to open the national highway for transportation of essential goods, the government had signified that “blockade of the highways is their birthright”. Nor is the Centre’s promise of maintaining the territorial integrity of Manipur taken at face value. It is criticised for having failed to deploy security forces to stem illegal migration and to adequately support the war on drugs. Further, the North East Peoples’ Organisation holds that under cover of the ‘Suspension of Operations’ (SoO) agreement with the government of India, militants are said to have facilitated illegal immigration, flouted forest laws and accumulated wealth and weapons through the drug trade.

How valid are claims of Meitei-sponsored ‘ethnic cleansing’ against the Kukis? Or allegations of systematic attacks and arson by the hill tribes against Meitei villages? Does the solution lies in a ‘separate administration’, or in doing away with the SoO, instituting a National Register of Citizens, cracking down on illicit drugs and arms, and land reforms? The truth must out, if a reconciliation is to be effected.

Bhavdeep Kang is a senior journalist with 35 years of experience in working with major newspapers and magazines. She is now an independent writer and author.