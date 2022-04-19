Toxic discourse, Bulldozer justice

Festivals are about prayer and celebration. No, festivals are not about intimidation, violence, and revenge. Irrespective of which religion you follow, the fundamentals of religious code are about conscience and morality. A religious procession, so beautifully called ‘Shobha Yatra’ is a public display of devotion, not hate. It is not an occasion to brandish swords, fire bullets, and raise slogans to defame other religions and terrorise followers of a different faith. It is of course understandable that mob frenzy will become uncontrollable if stones are hurled at such processions but what is happening in some states doesn’t allow such simplistic analysis. Causes of violence and clashes need deeper introspection and the solution lies in politics, not policing. One may legitimately argue why arms were allowed in the processions, why additional precautions were not taken at sensitive places and adequate police arrangements were not made to prevent violent clashes. Police in certain states should definitely have taken preventive measures and anticipated trouble in the surcharged atmosphere. But the larger question is why is the atmosphere surcharged? Why do communal tensions prevail in society? Even without the violence that happened in some states, wasn’t it clear that certain forces intend to suppress Muslims and their politics thrive in social tensions? Divisive politics isn’t a secret in India; people feel emboldened to violate the constitutional spirit of equality and justice these days. It goes without saying that the administration has shown a disturbing tendency to allow the trouble-makers to persistently break the law and deliver retributive justice on the street. Some state governments have encouraged this sinister tendency by introducing “bulldozer culture” which is in gross violation of constitutional principles. It is for the courts to decide whether someone is guilty or not, and deliver punishment. The shocking spectacle of bulldozers demolishing houses of people suspected of wrongdoing will doubtless destroy democracy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi must have felt deeply embarrassed to learn that a house built under a central scheme was demolished in Madhya Pradesh and the administration is now compelled to consider rehabilitation of the family. The judiciary must step in forcefully to stop this practice of retributive justice before other states also follow suit and make the perverse concept a routine in the country. India will be reduced to a banana republic if bulldozers become the symbol of justice.



It is truly sad that troubles erupted in the name of Lord Ram who symbolised justice. While the silence of Home Minister Amit Shah is truly baffling, it is high time the Prime Minister intervened decisively to send out a firm message that violence in the name of caste and religion will not be tolerated. A political message will have to be sent out to the people that celebrations need not include slogans condemning others. Creating trouble outside mosques, with slogans and songs explicitly targeting Muslims, cannot be allowed. Dharm sansads are being organised to give genocide calls. This trend has caused alarm in society. The Prime Minister needs to send a message to the administration and police which often tend to surrender to the abnormal pressures of parties. Rule of law has to be protected, come what may. No government can offer a blind eye to the anarchy in the country.



Social harmony and peace are imperative for good governance. Even the economy cannot revive in social unrest. Above all, no country can allow street fights and retributive justice, more so in the matured democracy that India is. The allegations that such illegal acts are allowed to create polarisation on religious lines are far more worrisome. It is true that disturbing controversies over non-issues have vitiated the political atmosphere. India has to focus on economy and jobs to compete with the growing clout of hostile neighbour China and internal disturbances will only embolden our external enemies to play mischief. The opposition parties have rightly appealed to the Prime Minister to speak up against the bigotry and violence that has arisen in the last few years. The Prime Minister must respond constructively to demolish the motive attributed to him, as the opposition parties described his silence as official patronage to the divisive forces. Congress President Sonia Gandhi went a step further, alleging that "the ruling establishment, which means the BJP, clearly wants the citizens to believe that such an environment (of communal polarisation) is in their best interest." It is incumbent upon the Prime Minister to prove her wrong by protecting the constitutional scheme with all his might.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:11 AM IST