To Keep Democracy Intact, INDIA Bloc Must Remain Relevant

Leaders of the INDIA Bloc meet to discuss strategy amid growing debate over the alliance's future role in national politics | X

The relevance of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) cannot be overstated. Despite its internal contradictions and electoral setbacks, it remains the only political formation capable of mounting a credible challenge to the supremacy of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Electoral performance and significance

True, the alliance of more than 20 parties is no longer what it was when it came together ahead of the 2024 general elections. It failed to dislodge the BJP-led government from power. Yet, it achieved something significant. It frustrated the NDA’s ambition of securing more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha and, thereby, obtaining the two-thirds majority required to reshape institutions and laws with little resistance.

Internal disagreements and leadership dynamics

When INDIA leaders met in New Delhi on Monday to discuss future plans, the absence of the DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party was conspicuous. Both accused the Congress of being unreliable and indulging in petty politics. Such grievances are not new in coalition politics. Regional compulsions often collide with national priorities.

Mamata Banerjee attended the meeting, but her political stature has diminished considerably. With a section of her party’s MPs extending support to the BJP government and many legislators deserting her, her earlier ambition of leading the alliance lies in tatters. In politics, as in life, failure is an orphan while success attracts many claimants. Ironically, the support extended by Trinamool MPs could bring the BJP closer to the two-thirds majority it once failed to secure.

There was, therefore, little challenge to the Congress’s leadership of INDIA. Critics accusing it of betraying allies often overlook political realities. In Tamil Nadu, for instance, its support to C. Joseph Vijay prevented the BJP from engineering defections and stitching together a fragile arrangement. While the DMK claims that the Congress won five seats because of its support, it forgets that Vijay had offered a substantial number of seats to the Congress.

Contradictions and the need for a united Opposition

The contradictions within INDIA are undeniable. The Left parties and the Congress fight each other in Kerala. In Punjab and Delhi, the Congress and AAP remain principal rivals. Yet these differences cannot obscure a larger truth: if opposition parties fail to work together inside and outside Parliament, they risk being decimated one by one.

The BJP’s long-articulated vision of a Congress-mukt Bharat stems from the understanding that regional parties, acting alone, are easier to isolate and weaken. The rapid implosion of once-formidable Trinamool Congress should serve as a warning.

Moving beyond reactive politics

A vigilant Opposition is indispensable to democracy. INDIA can play that role effectively if it moves beyond reactive politics and begins setting the national agenda. Its decision to meet regularly and improve floor coordination is welcome. But symbolic campaigns alone will not suffice. The alliance must offer ideas, alternatives, and accountability that keep the government on its toes.