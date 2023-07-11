TMC’s Victory Loses its Sheen | ANI

The results of the recent three-tier panchayat elections in West Bengal showcase the Trinamool Congress’s resounding success, with the party leading by a significant margin over the BJP and the CPM-Congress combine. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee deserves due credit for her commendable performance. However, it is disheartening that this victory has been overshadowed by the tragic loss of over three dozen lives in pre-poll violence. What should have been a celebration of democracy has turned into a grim reminder of the urgent need for peaceful polls. The violence is deeply distressing and totally unacceptable. Elections are meant to be a peaceful process, where citizens exercise their democratic rights without fear or intimidation. The loss of lives not only represents a horrible human tragedy but also undermines the very essence of democracy itself. It is a stark reminder that violence has no place in our electoral process.

Political parties and their leaders must prioritise the safety and well-being of their constituents above all else. They must rise above partisan interests and work towards creating an atmosphere of tolerance, inclusivity, and mutual respect. The responsibility to ensure peaceful elections lies not only with the government but also with the Opposition parties, civil society organisations, and the citizens themselves. Only through collective efforts can the spectre of violence that plagues our electoral process be eliminated. Law enforcement agencies have a crucial role to play in upholding the rule of law during elections. They must remain impartial, proactive, and vigilant in preventing any form of violence or electoral malpractice. Political leaders must condemn any acts of violence perpetrated by their supporters and unequivocally emphasise the importance of peace and harmony.

It is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address the causes of such violence. Strengthening the security apparatus to ensure fair and transparent elections, and promoting civic education are essential steps towards establishing a peaceful electoral environment. Additionally, the judiciary must expedite the legal process and hold those responsible for the violence accountable, regardless of their political affiliations. As the nation looks ahead to the upcoming parliamentary elections, it is crucial to learn from the recent tragic events in West Bengal. The nation must strive to create an atmosphere where citizens can freely exercise their right to vote without fear. The onus lies on everyone, from political leaders to citizens, to prioritise peace and democracy over violence and division.