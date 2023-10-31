Thoughts On Work Culture

Narayan Murthy | Image: Wikipedia

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy’s comments in a podcast advocating a 70-hour week for the young workforce to enhance productivity have, not surprisingly, triggered a social media storm. While a few have backed his suggestion of increased hours at work, most have slammed it saying it would severely affect the work-life balance and result in burnout and increased stress for the millennial generation. The shockingly high number of young people suffering from fatal cardiac attacks has been largely attributed by medical professionals to increased workplace stress, irregular eating habits, and sedentary, desk-bound lifestyles. Narayana Murthy drew parallels with post-war Japan and Germany to emphasise the importance of hard work if India is to progress and become a developed economy. His intentions are no doubt noble and his heart is in the right place, but longer hours at the workplace do not necessarily result in a corresponding increase in productivity. Given the long commutes to the workplace in cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai, those working in tech companies and other private sector organisations will inevitably suffer from burnout. They will have little time for their families. Most importantly, if such a rule is enforced, women will be the greatest sufferers. Such a stipulation will inevitably see them dropping out as the onus of raising children and managing the house along with a demanding job invariably falls on them. If women are not active members of the workforce, productivity will definitely suffer.

As it is, young entrepreneurs and those involved in startups work almost 24/7 to ensure the success of their projects. If the organised workforce is also subjected to such punishing hours, there are bound to be adverse consequences. A work-life balance is crucial for a happy society. Pushing oneself to impossible limits will prove counterproductive in the long run. India must not compare itself to smaller countries and emulate an unrealistic work culture.

