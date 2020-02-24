This day 25 years ago: Polls in Bihar

The Chief Election Commissioner, T.N. Seshan, faces his toughest challenge yet in Bihar. The lawless State where criminals are free to deprive anyone of his life, liberty or at election time, his right to has by and large remained immune to Seshan's edicts. Admittedly, electioneering is in low key in keeping with Seshan's model code of conduct during elections. The display of money powers is subdued. But the muscle power and its fear at the time of polling continues to be a major problem. The State Chief Minister, Laloo Prasad Yadav, who had earlier defied Seshan successfully on the issue of identity cards for the voters cannot be relied upon to smoothen the way for a free an fair elections. Indeed he is the main stumbling block for such an election, especially because he is engaged in a very tough contest this time.

An instance of Laloo Yadav's duplicity in enforcing poll-eve measures is the reported seizure of licensed firearms in Bihar but only selectively. The net result is that Yadav's supporters alone will have their weapons, licit and illicit, while others will have to make do with the country-made variety. Quite clearly, these weapons will be used to intimidate the voters into doing the bidding of Laloo Yadav's candidates.

Already, in election-related incidents several scores of people have lost their lives. The law and order situation has taken such an ugly turn in recent days that as many as 36 District Magistrates have expressed their inability to conduct the elections unless they are provided with 'adequate security'.