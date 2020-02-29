This day 25 years ago: Countdown in Kerala

Is the Kerala crisis deepening? Or does the Prime Minister think that he can still buy more time through his emissaries who are known as adroit manipulators? If the Prime Minister thinks that the situation is beyond redemption, it is better that the Prime Minister's camp thinks that the situation is beyond redemption, it is better that the Prime Minister does not like an appearance at Thiruvananthapuram, as promised at the second end of talks with the dissident leaders and the United Democratic Front partners. Hence the emissaries who are known supporters of Karunakaran. Their very first manoeuvre to meet the dissident MLA's and the front leader separately has misfired.

All the front partners met Madhav Singh Solanki and G K Moopanar together. What is more, they made it very clear that the leadership question and gone beyond compromises and that they had nothing more to add to that they had already told the Prime Minister in great detail. This stand of the constituents has devalued the expertise of the emissaries for playing against the other. Since their initiatives at playing fast and loose have often nipped in the bud, their role is limited to recording the opinion of the various constituents of the ruling front.

For once Karunakaran has conceded that the front partners have every thought to demand to change of leadership of the font which means a change of chief minister. In the same breath Karunakaran has added that if their demand is not conceded, they are free to walk out of the United Front.