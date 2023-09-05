The Decline And Fall Of Mayawati | PTI

In the intricate tapestry of Indian politics, figures often rise and fall, but few stories are as striking and unfortunate as that of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati. Her recent actions in the by-election in Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh have once again highlighted her dwindling influence and her party's fading presence. The surprise move to withdraw her party candidate from the by-election, while not entirely unexpected from a party known for tactical manoeuvring, took an even more bewildering turn when she urged her own party members not to campaign for the candidate. This, in essence, amounted to the BSP abstaining from a contest it initially entered, leaving the battle primarily between I.N.D.I.A and the BJP. This decision reflects her steadfast stance of not aligning with any major political alliance.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, it appears the BSP is set to chart an independent course. However, what's more striking than her party's political choices is the gradual erosion of Mayawati's own political significance. Once upon a time, she held the reins of UP as chief minister, commanding over 200 MLAs in the state. She was seen as a formidable force, even touted as prime ministerial material. But today, she is a mere footnote in the annals of Indian politics, a stark reminder of the capricious nature of power and fame. Rumours abound that her dwindling political fortunes can be attributed to the BJP's influence, leveraging corruption charges against her to keep her subdued. While these allegations have been swirling for years, they have undeniably cast a shadow over her career, leading to a sharp decline in her party's fortunes.

As of today, the BSP boasts only one MLA in UP. The party that once championed the cause of Dalits and marginalised communities has struggled to maintain its relevance in a fast-changing political landscape. Her journey from a prominent chief minister to a political nonentity is indeed a tragedy. It raises questions about the fate of regional parties in India's evolving political dynamics. It serves as a stark reminder that in the world of politics, power can be elusive, and reputations, however towering they may seem, can crumble in the blink of an eye. Her decline from a prominent leader to an also-ran is a somber reminder of the volatility of political fortunes, leaving us to ponder the twists and turns that await in the unpredictable journey of Indian democracy.

