The Worthy and Unworthy Victims |

The last few days have been filled with stories of the submersible Titan, on an expedition to the wreckage of the historic Titanic with five billionaires on board, going missing soon after it went in deep in the North Atlantic and, five days later, confirming worst fears that an implosion had killed all five. Owned and steered by OceanGate with its CEO on board, the first loss of communication generated uge disquiet about the incident and anxiety for those on board. International agencies coordinated the search-and-rescue. The outpouring of shock and grief was massive all over the world for the five lives lost and the adventure gone all horribly wrong despite reports that OceanGate may have cut corners on safety.

By contrast, the fishing boat which capsized off the southern coast of Greece last week, with more than 750 people on board -- more than twice its capacity -- hardly made waves. Except the usual international, and a few national, media tracking the rescue operations, there was not even a fraction of the breath-holding anticipation for the lives of hundreds – all poor and escaping the hopeless economic situation in their home countries such as Pakistan – who were charged hundreds or thousands of dollars by swindling agents to be put on that boat. Nearly a hundred who drowned were little children. Not a single soul on board that boat had signed up for the ‘adventure’. Survivors narrated horrific tales of how the Greek coastguard vessels began towing their boat recklessly which led to the capsize and how they watched the tragedy unfold for hours without rushing to help.

This is a major tragedy of our times flagging off, once again, the hopelessness in some economies but its coverage compared to that of the Titan underlines an inescapable and ugly dichotomy – not all victims get the same media or public attention. Some victims, in the words of redoubtable linguist and public intellectual Noam Chomsky, are worthy victims for the media which is embraced by the public; those from the western nations, wealthy and white men are the most 'worthy' as seen in the Titan's coverage. Everyone else, especially brown-skinned and poor, are unworthy victims for the international media and the public, unworthy of the attention and expenditure of State or private agencies and the time-space of the media. Chomsky empirically observed this 40 years ago; it still rings true.