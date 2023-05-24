The Road Ahead: Perfection of Means, Confusion of Ends

DK Shivakumar (left) and Siddaramaiah (right) |

In a sensible democracy, elections should be about what happens after the election and not about who wins the election. In our society, we are obsessed with who is in power and rarely pay attention to what we are accomplishing to promote public good once we are in power. It is not merely the politicians and parties that are at fault. The media, the chatterati and society at large are so obsessed with politics as a game of thrones that we pay little attention to the real purpose of politics and power.

Albert Einstein famously said, “The twentieth century is characterised by perfection of means and confusion of ends.” Our politics and power games are a classic illustration of singular focus on acquisition of power at all costs, with very little concern for legitimate exercise of that power to promote public good.

The election to the Legislative Assembly in Karnataka, the subsequent power struggle, and the breathless media coverage about who will emerge as the chief minister, they all are very typical of happenings in any major state and reveal a lot about the strengths and weaknesses in our democracy. Political freedoms, genuine political competition, fair and impartial conduct of elections, broad acceptance of electoral verdicts and peaceful transfer of power are our great strengths. Illegitimate money power to induce voters, preponderance of short-term welfare at the cost of long-term rise in incomes and growth, mobilization of vote around primordial loyalties, power treated as an end itself, centralization, failure of rule of law and personalised despotism are our weaknesses.

There is a change of government in Karnataka. The perception of widespread, unbridled corruption severely undermined the credibility of the outgoing Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state. The inability or unwillingness to nurture and promote credible leadership in the state and excessive dependence on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mobilize votes proved to be unwise and unviable in our vast and diverse country. Each major state of India is larger than most nations in the world and ours is a true federal polity with clear division of functions between the Union and states. In such a country, the argument of ‘double engine sarkar’ is both illogical and unviable. The state is the unit of politics and governance in India. The electoral outcome at the national level is largely the arithmetic aggregate of state verdicts and it is a good thing for our diversity and federalism.

A small, but significant, proportion of voters — 5-10% — distinguishes between the election at the state level and national level. Most of the voters tend to vote for the same party in all elections — local, state and national — depending on their satisfaction or dissatisfaction with the government in the state at that point of time. In such a situation, arguing for the same party governing at the Union and state levels, and depending on a national leader to attract the vote of the state or local level are counterproductive.

The dilemma the Congress leadership faced in anointing Siddaramaiah as the chief minister despite the strong verdict for a stable government shows how fragile our polity is. Our democracy is largely mediated by political parties. If parties themselves function undemocratically and are led by a coterie or as a family fiefdom, it is impossible to promote democratic values or rationality in governance.

We have chosen the Westminster model of cabinet system of government. That fact that the only office in the state that matters is that of the chief minister and the cabinet is of little consequence shows how much power is concentrated in one person. Collective responsibility of the cabinet is but a myth in our democracy.

The Congress promised all kinds of short-term, individual welfare measures to attract votes. In a democracy, particularly in a country with mass poverty, the short-term needs of the poor have to be addressed to reduce the pain and suffering. But how will 200 units of free power to all households help the poor? Did the middle classes, the software executives, doctors, professionals and entrepreneurs demand free power? The total burden of the short-term populist promises on the exchequer in Karnataka is estimated to be about Rs60,000 crore annually. The Congress even promised to ‘consider’ reverting to the unfunded, index linked old pension scheme (OPS) for the organised, well-paid government employees, in place of the fully funded, fixed contribution-based pension system now in place for all new recruits since 2004. A decade later, state finances will collapse because of such reckless measures to appease a small, vocal, organised group of government employees at the cost of the state’s future. Is this the price that the party of the freedom struggle, the grand national party of India, is willing to pay to acquire power?

While we should address the short term needs of the poor, it has to be balanced by long-term measures to eliminate poverty. Improving outcomes in education and healthcare for every child, ensuring protection of rule of law to every citizen, building of better infrastructure, and promotion of investment, growth and job creation are the only ways of ending poverty and promoting prosperity. If parties and governments think that we can borrow recklessly for short-term populism perpetuating poverty at the cost of real governance and growth, then we are in for a tragedy as a nation. India and China were on par with respect to GDP and per capita income in 1990. Now, China’s GDP and per capita income are over five times larger. If we want to get votes today at any cost undermining the future and burdening the next generation with unsustainable debt, we have forgotten the purpose of power. The Congress and the country must introspect. “Power at any cost — let the future be damned,” is a disastrous path. As Nehru famously said: “If India wins, who loses? If India loses, who wins”?

The author is the founder of Lok Satta movement and Foundation for Democratic Reforms. Email: drjploksatta@gmail.com / Twitter @jp_loksatta