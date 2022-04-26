The rise and rise of the right-wing , writes A L I Chougule

Over the past few weeks, the celebration of Hindu religious festivals like the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti have been marked by communal violence in many states. They followed the same old script – aggressive processions, provocative slogans, stone-pelting, clashes, destruction of goods and property, and deaths. Everywhere, the anatomy of violence was similar. In some states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Delhi, the administration responded by sending bulldozers to demolish houses and property that belonged to the alleged rioters, mainly Muslims.

Violent conflict also broke out on campus in Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, between two groups of students over non-vegetarian food on the occasion of Ram Navami. The immediate cause for the wave of violence that swept through many states and which followed a distinct pattern is not clear, but the underlying reason is pretty obvious – the Indian state seems to have allowed violent right-wing groups to operate with impunity. While it is the job of each state government to ensure that those who break the law are held to account, the larger blame for the spate of violence against Muslims over the past fortnight ought to go to the BJP, which rules the larger number of states and the Centre.

The majoritarian assertion that underlines frequent flaring of tensions between Hindus and Muslims has been a major concern since the BJP’s ascension to Central power in 2014. Since then, the push for Hindutva politics and policies has become the cause of the constant simmering strain between the two communities. The carte blanche that right-wing organisations and militant vigilantes seem to enjoy to commit violent acts against minorities with few repercussions from the police or the judiciary has emboldened the majoritarian assertion further. This has vitiated communal peace and harmony in the country, as the surge in communal violence has sparked concern among many Indians who fear that India is becoming more polarised than ever before along the Hindu-Muslim binary.



Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi blamed the events of the past few weeks on “fringe elements…who try to defame India’s inclusive culture and commitment”. But the so-called fringe elements are not stray individuals who can’t be held to account for their actions; they are the foot soldiers of organised and belligerent right-wing outfits who are being allowed to polarise society with impunity. The blame for their unlawful and violent acts should be directed at the ruling party at the Centre, which has often been accused of overseeing a religiously divisive agenda and emboldening hostilities toward the Muslim community.

Activists and academics have often pointed out increasingly violent rhetoric against Muslims seeping into India’s mainstream, stirring communal tensions to dangerous levels. This has been going on for too long and has become a new socio-political normal that allows the spread of Hindutva ideology far and wide. This is obviously a win-win for the BJP: the constant Hindu-Muslim conflict it ensures is politically expedient for the saffron party and acts as a distraction from real issues – the state of the Indian economy, high level of joblessness, rising inflation, and growing poverty in the country.

But the BJP’s silence as also that of the government, including the Prime Minister and Home Minister, not only encourages and provides indirect political support to those who want to deepen the communal divide but also keeps the communal/political pot boiling with divisive issues in a shrill discourse. Communal violence is not new to India. It has a longer life and several collusions. But something is different now. In the short run, it might help the ruling dispensation in pushing its ideological goal of Hindutva, but the cost of violence, mistrust, and constant vulnerability to tension between communities is too high for the nation.



It is in this context we must see the significance of coming together of 13 Opposition parties, some of which are competing with each other in different states and also don’t share one ideology, to express horror at the state of affairs in the country. They criticised the prime minister for his studied silence, while groups affiliated with the Hindutva network go on organising violence against Muslims, uninhibited. Condemning the recent incidents of communal violence across states, the joint appeal by the Opposition parties said, “We are extremely anguished at the manner in which issues related to food, dress, faith, festivals, and language are being deliberately used by sections of the ruling establishment to polarise our society.”

Attacking the prime minister for his silence, the appeal said the signatories were “shocked” because PM Modi has “failed to speak against the words and actions of those who propagate bigotry and those who, by their words and actions, incite and provoke our society. This silence is an eloquent testimony to the fact that such private armed mobs enjoy the luxury of official patronage." In any functional democracy, such an indictment by the Opposition would invite a response. But the prime minister has continued to remain silent, as he has many times before when people have demanded that he speak up.

Democracy is not only about winning elections. It is also about upholding the rule of law, following the Constitution, serving the citizens, making institutions function independently, protecting citizens’ rights and civil liberties, making minorities feel safe, and ensuring the larger public good. But the democracy we have today is not the democracy India had before 2014, save the Emergency years. Rather than expanding the idea of democracy, both to newer sections and newer ideas, we seem to be experiencing the shrinking of democracy. In the shrinking democratic space, the Muslims are a cornered minority.

Already poor, marginalised, and socially and educationally backward, they are the target of aggressive Hindutva politics facing constant communal violence and threats to life and property, with the Indian state, at best, a mute spectator to the violence. Muslims have never felt so unsafe and right-wing militant organisations have never been so emboldened.



