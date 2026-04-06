The Panacea For All Ills: How Remembrance Of God Heals The Soul From Materialism

Spiritual wisdom highlights devotion and remembrance of God as the ultimate cure for materialistic suffering | Representational Image

Our soul is suffering from the disease of materialism! To remedy this condition that is common to all of us who live a worldly life, our saints and sages have offered us the perfect remedy. This deadly disease of materialism, which is one of the worst afflictions to the soul, can be healed by the remedy of spiritual medicine.

What is the spiritual medicine?

What is this spiritual medicine?

The medicine is - 'Remembrance of God'! It is as simple as that! Remember God all the time.

The story of Bal Gopal

There is a beautiful story of Lord Krishna. One day, Bal Gopal was playing on the sandy ground outside his home when a fruit seller entered Gokul village. "Juicy fruits, buy juicy fruits," she called out. His mouth watered at the thought. He too, like the other children, grabbed a handful of grains from the house and ran towards the fruit seller.

His tiny hands could hold only a few grains, but in his hurry, he let half the grains slip through those tender fingers of his. When he finally reached the fruit seller, he had barely a few grains left. Panting with the rush, he offered those grains from his palm to the fruit seller and said, "Can I have a few of those mouthwatering fruits from your basket in exchange for this?" And Bal Gopal revealed the few grains that were still sticking to his muddy, wet hands.

The fruit seller was filled with love and overcome with the child's innocence. Even though she was very poor, she happily took the grains from Krishna and gave him as many fruits as his tiny hands could hold. Smiling with satisfaction and gratified by a wondrous sense of fulfilment, she kissed the Divine Babe.

Little did she know that there was a huge surprise in store for her. When she reached home and put her basket down, she could not believe what she saw. All the little pieces of sticky grain that Krishna had given her had turned into precious gems and jewels!

The message of devotion

My dear brothers and sisters, this is our remedy! This is our medicine! Offer your love and devotion to the Lord. He will fulfil your every need!