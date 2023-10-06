The Malaise In Our Healthcare | File photo

Maharashtra’s hospitals in districts, away from the limelight in Mumbai and Pune, witnessed horrific tragedies this week with patients dying and, going by the events that unfolded since, the buck has not yet rolled to the office of the state health minister or chief minister. In Nanded, the government medical college and hospital had as many as 35 patients dying in only 48 hours; subsequent media reports pointed to utter lack of hygiene, shortage of medicines and other life-saving apparatus; 14 people lost their lives at the government medical college in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (formerly Aurangabad). These incidents come weeks after 18 patients died in 24 hours in a hospital in Kalwa, Thane, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Together, the incidents expose the state’s struggling healthcare system which is cash-strapped but also suffers from a paucity of well-trained and committed medical personnel.

The tri-party government in the state, led by chief minister Eknath Shinde, denies shortage of medicines or doctors, but has been rightly criticised for its inept handling of these crises; on its part, it set up the usual inquiries into the deaths to parry off the harsh glare of scrutiny. However, for the national media which ignored the issues in their otherwise loud debates, and public health activists to not persist with a deeper investigation to fix responsibility beyond merely the heads of these hospitals, would be to allow a free pass to Shinde and state health minister Tanaji Sawant. In a society that had any modicum of accountability, they would have had to step down. In the new Maharashtra that this government is building, accountability is conveniently absent.