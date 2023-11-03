The Great Reptile Heist | Representative image

In a twist that could rival a Hollywood heist film, a daring gang of wildlife enthusiasts has pulled off the most unexpected caper in the heart of Mumbai — stealing six pythons, two monitor lizards, a foreign lizard, and even an Indian chameleon from the Marine Aqua Zoo in Shivaji Park, Dadar. The trustees, sensing a reptilian conspiracy, filed a police complaint on Tuesday, launching an investigation that is sure to leave Sherlock Holmes green with envy. Yes, you read that right — a real-life “Ocean's Eleven” style operation unfolded at an unsuspecting aquarium in the bustling city of Mumbai. The culprits, presumably led by a charismatic “Zoocean”, decided that the world of high-stakes crime was just too mundane and opted for a slippery venture. The missing reptiles are now presumably planning their own version of a great escape, and perhaps, a reptilian casino somewhere in the Indian Ocean. The poor baby crocodile, left behind, is likely writing a heart-wrenching memoir titled “Left Behind in a World of Scales and Secrets”.

Read Also FPJ Editorial: Saying No To Same Sex Marriage

In a city known for its bustling streets, the thieves managed to stealthily sneak out with a whole menagerie of critters. One can only imagine the hustle and bustle of the thieves, frantically discussing their “scale-tastic” plan while swiping their scaly prizes. As the investigation unfolds, we eagerly await the inevitable Netflix documentary series, “Reptile Robbers: When Cold-Blooded Meets Cold Cash”. Will the mastermind behind this audacious caper be revealed? For now, the Marine Aqua Zoo is left in a state of shock and mourning, while Mumbai’s animal kingdom stands in solidarity with their stolen comrades. The city has witnessed many events, but a reptilian jailbreak straight out of a Hollywood script?

Read Also FPJ Editorial: Saying No To Same Sex Marriage

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)