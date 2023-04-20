Textbook rationalisation or saffronisation of education?

Representative Image | GC/Pixabay

Education means studying in order to obtain a deeper knowledge and understanding of a variety of subjects to be applied to daily life. This means education is a process of facilitating learning, or the acquisition of knowledge, skills, values, beliefs, and habits through various forms of learning, in formal settings such as schools, colleges and universities or informal settings. In simple words, education is not a bunch of certificates, or abbreviations before or after one’s name, but the development of the abilities of the mind to understand the complexities of life, social and political structures, with all their diversities, cleavages, and inequities.

On the other hand, history is said to be the study of people, actions, decisions, interactions, and behaviours. It is a systematic study and documentation of human activity, a study of change over time that covers all aspects of human society – political, economic, scientific, medical, and technological. Put simply, it is a study of the past, specifically the people, the societies, events, and problems, as well as our attempts to understand them. History is a common pursuit to all human societies and it can take the form of a tremendous storytelling, a rolling narrative filled with great personalities and tales of turmoil and triumph. It also provides us with a sense of identity.

History and the past are not the same thing. The past refers to the earlier times, the people and societies that inhabited it and the events that took place there. But history describes our attempts to research, study and explain the past. What happened in the past is fixed in time and cannot be changed, but history is an ongoing conversation about the past and its meaning. Neither education, nor history entails denying the past or deleting or pushing certain portion of history to the margins. The recent controversy about the rewriting of NCERT textbooks not only leaves no doubt about the real intent behind the exercise, it also tells us about our flawed approach to education and history.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has reportedly published a revised set of textbooks wherein an entire chapter related to the Mughal empire has been dropped from the class XII history textbook. The chapter relates to the working of the imperial courts. The NCERT textbooks are used by students of the Central Board of Secondary Education, which are managed by the Union government. Several pages on the Mughal rulers and Delhi Sultanate have also been reportedly deleted from the text books of different classes. The Mughals have not disappeared entirely, but students will no longer learn of the milestones and achievements of some of India’s most important rulers, even though their legacy lives on in the architecture and cultural landscape of India.

Without understanding of the Mughal period, one fails to comprehend how students will be able to understand medieval South Asia, especially the Hindi heartland, which was the nucleus of the Mughal empire. One wonders how will students make sense of the present-day India without understanding the social, cultural, and economic contexts of the Mughal and other Muslim rulers and their role and contribution to India’s history? Academics and critics of the ruling regime are of the view that these deletions are part of an initiative to deny India its history and portray Muslims as uncouth invaders who came to India to pillage, plunder, and murder; people without culture or any civilisational values and whose rule in India was a dark period in our history. Education is said to be part of this indoctrination.

Neither is history perfect, nor is it devoid of gaps and deficits. Since history itself is a collection of thousands of stories about the past, told by many different people, these stories are often variable, contradictory, and conflicting. Therefore, history is subject to constant revision and reinterpretation, as each generation applies different standards, priorities and values and reaches different conclusions about the past. But deletion of certain portion of history is not reinterpretation, but an obvious attempt to deny the past to suit the ideological agenda of the ruling regime and its affiliates, which seeks to portray India as a historically Hindu-only land. Any other presence, especially of Muslims, is seen as an intrusion of the ideal original past and hence should be expunged.

This approach is in sync with a lot of things that have happened in India over the last nine years: constant targeting of Muslims through calls for their economic and social boycott, the hijab row, the halal meat controversy, love jihad, bulldozer justice, anti-conversion laws, and renaming of Muslim-sounding towns and roads, apart from laying claims on historical monuments built by Muslim rulers centuries ago. The demolition of the Babri Mosque in 1992 and the movement for the construction of the Ram temple in its place was part of this anti-Muslim cultural purge. The Gyanvapi Mosque and the Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura have been identified as the next in line. The marginalisation of Mughals and Muslims in textbooks mirrors what the Muslims are facing in real life under the current regime.

Changes in textbooks must be based on rigorous research. But what has been done appears to be targeting certain periods of Indian history. The NCERT has justified the deletions as part of its periodic “rationalisation” endeavours to reduce the curriculum load on students. But the intent behind the so-called rationalisation lies in the specifics of what has been removed from the textbooks. Significantly, media reports suggest that even passages relating to Mahatma Gandhi’s belief in Hindu-Muslim unity and the anger it caused among Hindu extremists have also been deleted. Also, deleted are parts of the history books that detailed links between Nathuram Godse and the right-wing supremacist network led by the RSS as well as sections on the horrific 2002 communal riots in Gujarat.

Academicians have raised red flags against the deletions and have pointed out that ‘piecemeal rationalisation’ is detrimental to the overall knowledge being imparted to students. There is no case for never bringing in changes in textbooks. In fact, changes should happen as new research throws up interesting and credible sources of information and interpretations of periods, rulers, and the common people. But there is no case for ideological orientation to decide what should be taught as history.

The writer is a senior independent Mumbai-based journalist. He tweets at @ali_chougule