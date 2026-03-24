Sinnar Scandal: Ashok Kharat Case Raises Questions Over Political Links And Exploitation Allegations

Ashok Kharat case sparks scrutiny over alleged exploitation and political connections in Maharashtra | Sourced

In the hills of Sinnar, near Nashik in Maharashtra, a sordid scandal of the world’s oldest sin—exploiting hapless women using superstition and occult practices by a well-connected man—has unravelled. ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat, the sailor who spent 22 years at sea and later established a temple-ashram with pseudo-religious and tantric practices in Sinnar, backed knowingly or otherwise by a clutch of the state’s politicians, was arrested last week and interrogated. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IPS officer Tejaswi Satpute to probe the scandal. He also had Rupali Chakankar, chairperson of the State Commission for Women, whose videos showed her washing Kharat’s feet and holding an umbrella over him, resign from her post.

Political links under scrutiny

Chakankar, an emerging leader from the Nationalist Congress Party who claims mentorship of the late Ajit Pawar, justified that she was “unaware of this other side” of Kharat. She was a member of the trust run by the self-proclaimed ‘godman’ and astrologer and had apparently silenced a complainant. Lack of knowledge may emerge as the leitmotif as the inquiry rolls on and politicians of all persuasions may pretend that they were seen in Kharat’s company for innocent social reasons. The rather long list includes Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil, among others. Kharat’s wife has, in line with the script, said her husband was framed. However, six cases were filed till Tuesday, including one by a seven-month pregnant woman, another who alleged sexual exploitation, and a third by the husband of a woman who opened ‘Maharashtra’s Epstein Files’.

Whistleblower evidence and investigation

The whistleblower, who worked in Kharat’s office and rigged cameras to capture his perverted acts against unsuspecting women when his wife confided in him after she was forced into a ‘meeting’ with Kharat, has done yeoman service in the land of Shahu-Phule-Ambedkar, whose work on women’s education and emancipation still resounds. There are apparently 100 videos in the pen drive handed to the police. Some of these, unfortunately, are floating around on social media, causing further distress to the women who faced Kharat’s exploitation, harassment and blackmail for years. The SIT must arrest this. Importantly, the investigation must identify politicians and bureaucrats without whose support Kharat could not have built his alleged Rs 200 crore empire.

Call for accountability and legal action

Chakankar’s resignation was easy, but the trail must extend to every politician and bureaucrat who enabled Kharat or protected him. Maharashtra is among the few states to have an anti-superstition law. Invoking it against politicians will send a strong message to society. The might of agencies, such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI, must also be unleashed on Kharat’s establishment. Indeed, the conflict of interest is inescapable in the case, but Fadnavis can seize this moment to clean up the state’s polity.